Dave Grohl Discusses Challenges of Replacing Taylor Hawkins, Parting Ways With Josh Freese

Dave Grohl has spoken publicly for the first time about Foo Fighters' decision to part ways with drummer Josh Freese, revealing that the choice "didn't happen overnight."

Freese joined Foo Fighters in May 2023, stepping in after the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

In May 2025, Freese announced via Instagram that the band had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer" and added that "no reason was given."

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Grohl explained the unique challenge of replacing Hawkins, who had been the band's drummer for 25 of their 30 years together.

"So continuing on after Taylor was really complicated, not just for us, but for any drummer that was going to come in to, like, you know, fill his shoes," Grohl said.

He noted that while he had been the fifth drummer for Nirvana, Foo Fighters' history of four drummers made Hawkins' role even more defining.

Grohl praised Freese as a "consummate professional" with a long career, playing with artists from Michael Bublé to the Offspring, Rolling Stone reported.

"We went on tour and had such a blast, we had such a great time," he said.

Foo Fighters Move On From Josh Freese

The band took a break after about a year and a half of touring, during which they spent six to seven months discussing the band's next steps.

"In those six or seven months, as a band, we talked about what to do next, a new direction, and we thought, 'OK, let's call Josh and let him know that we are going to move on with a different drummer,'" Grohl said.

According to Billboard, he emphasized that the decision was collective: "All of us called, it wasn't just me."

Grohl described the conversation as straightforward and appreciative. "Basically, we called Josh, and were like, 'Hey man, that was awesome. That was such a blast, thank you so much, but we're going to move on and find another drummer.'"

The band did not make a public announcement at the time. "After that, we didn't make a press release, tweet anything, or do interviews. We didn't say anything," Grohl added.

Freese has since returned to Nine Inch Nails and briefly filled in for Weezer during their Australian festival run.

Foo Fighters have enlisted Nine Inch Nails' touring member Ilan Rubin as their new drummer, with Grohl saying, "It's like we feel like a band again, man."

The band is preparing to release their 12th album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24, and recently performed the title track on "The Graham Norton Show."