Brian McKnight's Son's Cancer Story Used Against Him? R&B Star Sues Radio Hosts Over 'Abusive Dad' Allegations

R&B singer Brian McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit in North Carolina against radio station Foxy 107.1, its parent company Urban One and on-air host Karen Clark, alleging they amplified claims that he is an abusive and neglectful father. The suit also references commentary tied to the nationally syndicated "Rickey Smiley Morning Show."

McKnight is seeking more than $25,000 in compensatory damages on each claim, along with punitive damages, accusing the defendants of defamation, negligent and reckless publication, and vicarious liability.

Radio‑Online reported that the legal dispute centers on a Jan. 23, 2025, Foxy 107.1 interview with McKnight's ex-wife, singer Julie McKnight, which aired from the station's Raleigh studio and was later posted to YouTube.

In the filing cited by AllHipHop, McKnight claims Julie used the platform to repeat allegations that he was "emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and a neglectful father," and asserts that Clark helped promote the narrative rather than maintaining neutrality.

The report states that during the interview, Julie said she and their children were "asked to leave our house at two and three years old," and that she had been "putting out fires" with their adult children over what she described as his "lies" about their family.

AllHipHop further reported that Julie described receiving a "very, very negative" text from McKnight while their son Niko was battling cancer and suggested the children distanced themselves because his behavior was "so damaging."

The lawsuit alleges the hosts reinforced those claims. According to the complaint, on-air reactions during a separate broadcast included statements such as "That does not surprise me" and "That's unfortunate," which McKnight argues helped legitimize the accusations to listeners.

McKnight contends that the segment portrayed him as dishonest, abusive and unfit as a parent without offering him an opportunity to respond or providing disclaimers. The filing claims Urban One continued to "publish, republish, and amplify" similar claims despite prior objections from the singer, describing the conduct as a "pattern of reckless disregard for the truth."

The legal action follows years of public family disputes involving McKnight and his older children. The singer has denied allegations of abuse and maintains that narratives about his parenting have been mischaracterized.