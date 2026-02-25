Billy Ray Cyrus Denies Abuse Claims From Ex-Wife Firerose as Her Family Speaks Out

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has denied allegations of emotional abuse made by his ex-wife, Firerose, as her parents stepped forward to defend him.

The controversy comes amid the 64-year-old singer's relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Firerose, 37, accused Cyrus of "narcissistic abuse" and claimed he isolated her from loved ones during their short marriage, which lasted seven months from October 2023 to May 2024.

She alleged that she had to get approval to send texts or emails and that she was cut off from friends.

However, Firerose's parents, Stephen and Debbie, told Page Six that she had not spoken to them since 2020, years before her marriage to Cyrus.

"It's important to set the record straight about the lie that Billy Ray cut her off from her family. That is not true," Stephen said. "Cutting her off from her family had nothing to do with Billy Ray."

The singer's representatives also pointed out that Firerose's no-contact with her parents extends over a decade, meaning they had limited insight into her adult life.

Firerose herself explained that she experienced "a few really difficult, dark years" prior to her relationship with Cyrus, including struggles with addiction and time in jail, which she says helped her get sober, PageSix reported.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has denied the abuse allegations and filed court documents alleging that Firerose had verbally, emotionally, and physically abused him. He has not commented publicly on this story.

The couple had collaborated musically, releasing songs like "Time" in 2022 and "After the Storm" in 2024, and even joked about becoming "the next Sonny and Cher," according to sources.

Firerose's Parents Speak Out Amid Divorce Drama

Despite the public attention, Firerose's parents maintain they only wish the best for their daughter.

"By estranging herself from us, her loving family, she has caused us enormous pain," Stephen said.

They emphasized that they had supported her career from a young age, helping with her move to Los Angeles and acting school fees.

Amid the ongoing drama, Firerose's relationship with Cyrus has caught the eye of Damian Hurley, who recently spoke about his mom Elizabeth Hurley's romance with the singer.

The 23-year-old actor called Cyrus "a very sweet boyfriend who I adore" and praised his six children as "very, very sweet."

According to People, Damian also expressed frustration over internet rumors about his mom, saying they were "strange and upsetting."

Elizabeth Hurley and Cyrus made their romance Instagram official in Easter 2025, and sources report the couple has been "going strong" since then.

The relationship appears to be stable, with Hurley telling The Sunday Times, "Billy Ray is fabulous. We're very happy, very happy."