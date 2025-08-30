Selena Gomez Throws Glam Cabo Bachelorette Party With Her Closest Friends

Selena Gomez is one step closer to walking down the aisle. The singer and actress recently celebrated her bachelorette party with an unforgettable trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by her closest friends.

In photos shared on Instagram Thursday night, Gomez, 33, gave fans a sneak peek at the joyful getaway.

Dressed in bridal-white outfits, including a white bikini and a "Bride to Be" veil, she looked every bit the glowing bride-to-be.

According to Billboard, the private villa was decorated with festive balloons that spelled out "Bride" and "Mrs. Levin," referencing her fiancé Benny Blanco's birth name, Benjamin Levin.

The star-studded trip included longtime friends Ashley Cook, Connar Franklin Carpenter, Courtney Lopez, Racquelle Stevens, and Gomez's cousin Priscilla DeLeon.

While Taylor Swift was not seen in the group photos, fans are guessing she might have been behind the camera due to the familiar photo style.

According to a close source, "It was a very fun but chill weekend. These girls have been close to her for over a decade now, so it meant the world to her to celebrate these moments with them."

Selena Gomez stuns in new photos from her bachelorette party in Cabo. pic.twitter.com/hG9VZ3tJLw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 29, 2025

Selena Gomez Rocks $1,500 Mini Dress at Bachelorette Party

The celebration included beach lounging, a boat day, and private chef dinners by the ocean. Gomez wore a variety of elegant white dresses throughout the trip, staying true to the bridal theme.

One standout look was a $1,500 pearl-embellished mini dress from Retrofête, paired with a $16 layered veil from Lulus — a mix of luxury and simplicity that fans loved, US Magazine said.

Another favorite was her crochet dress by Cult Gaia, worth $758, which gave off a soft and dreamy vibe with its floral details.

She also sported a white bikini set by L'SPACE, adding a mermaid-like flair to the beach festivities.

This Cabo getaway comes about nine months after Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024.

The couple had dated for about a year before making it official. At the time, Gomez captioned her engagement post with, "Forever begins now." Swift even commented, "Yes I will be the flower girl."

While fans are eager to know when the big day will take place, no wedding date has been announced. Benny Blanco recently shared that the couple is hoping for a laid-back celebration but admitted they haven't started planning just yet.

"Honestly, I really want to take a little break," he said. "With Selena, I can just relax, cuddle, watch stuff, eat food, and have the best time ever."