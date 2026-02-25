Tina Knowles Drops Major Shade on 50 Cent's Troll Tactic Amid Feud With Tiny

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, stepped into the escalating online feud between rappers 50 Cent and T.I. to publicly show support for singer Tameka "Tiny" Harris. The dispute began after T.I. criticized 50 Cent regarding a canceled "Verzuz" event, prompting 50 Cent to target T.I. and his family, including Tiny, on social media.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the feud intensified when 50 Cent shared an unflattering image of Tiny performing, prompting her son, King Harris, to retaliate against the rapper online.

In the midst of the tension, Tina Knowles posted a video of Tiny looking glamorous in colorful box braids. In her caption, she wrote, "Repost: You feel that? That's what real feminine energy looks like. Effortless. Beautiful. Unbothered.✨ Glow Season!! GLAMDOLL MAKEUP."

Tiny responded under the post, writing, "Awe this made my morning... thank you so much Queen," according to the report via Cheatsheet.com.

Fans quickly commented, praising Tina's intervention. One wrote, "Not Ms. Tina picking a side in the beef, ikdr," while another added, "Because yeaaaaa Tiny don't bother nobody." A third fan said, "Yasss Mama T!!! Because what we won't allow is disrespect on thee talented Tiny. What you won't do is disrespect black women period!!!!"

Some commenters also criticized 50 Cent's actions. One wrote, "Yes the bullying of Tiny is so corny. She minds her business and stays to herself. You notice these Black men always coming for other Black women but never would do this with a Yt woman."

The online drama continued as King Harris posted videos defending his mother, including harsh commentary referencing 50 Cent's late mother, Sabrina Jackson. Atlanta Black Star reports that King also shared a clip highlighting a 2005 incident where 50 Cent admitted to assaulting multiple women but avoided prison by complying with court conditions.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent promoted a Broadway play he is executive producing, writing, "Opening night April 25 No rappers, No bad BBL's, No little f-cked up albino kids. just sold out BROADWAY what," in a caption that appeared to shade T.I., King, and Tiny.

Despite the ongoing feud, Tina Knowles' post has been viewed as a public show of solidarity for Tiny, emphasizing respect and empowerment for women amidst celebrity conflicts.