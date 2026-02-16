50 Cent Explodes on Michael Jordan Over Viral Daytona 500 Child Video: 'WTF Are You Doing'

Rapper 50 Cent publicly criticized NBA legend Michael Jordan after a viral video from the Daytona 500 celebration showed what many described as an awkward interaction with a child.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, captured Jordan during a Feb. 15 celebration at Daytona International Speedway. The event marked a milestone for Jordan's NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, which secured its first Daytona 500 victory with driver Tyler Reddick.

The clip shows Jordan interacting with Reddick's six-year-old son, Beau, during the on-track festivities. The video shows Jordan pinching and grabbing a child's lower back inappropriately as the team celebrated after their win.

As reported by AllHipHop, after this video began circulating, it received immediate backlash on social media platform. Many social media users criticized the appropriateness of the combination described above. Additionally, this video received millions of views within a few hours after entering circulation, causing much debate about the actions taken by Jordan.

50 Cent responded publicly to the controversy in a strongly worded social media post. In his message, he wrote, "WTF are you doing Mike. If I have to put these sneaker back I'm a f### you up. WTF are ya doing playing with the baby ass!"

The outlet noted that the video surfaced at a time of heightened public sensitivity surrounding child safety issues. A number of people in particular have written about the cultural context in which we live, suggesting things are harsher for public figures and therefore they are subjected to more intense scrutiny due to their behavior.

Some fans have attempted to provide alternate explanations for Jordan's behavior; for instance, AllHipHop has reported that some on social media suggested that ice from the drinks that were used during the celebration was stuck in the child's clothes, resulting in the gestures they were making.

Additionally, some pointed to the long-standing relationship Jordan has had with the Reddick family through NASCAR and suggested that perhaps the interaction could be construed as being misinterpreted in nature.

That Michael Jordan video is so overblown. — SK ⚜️⚜️ (@StillthinkingSK) February 16, 2026

However, critics said those explanations did not resolve their concerns. Many questioned why such physical contact was necessary during a public celebration, regardless of intent.

Why is Michael Jordan pinching a child's ass and not getting arrested? — jabba (@nutstoolo) February 16, 2026

Jordan's representatives have not issued a public statement addressing the video. Nike, which has maintained a decades-long partnership with Jordan through the Air Jordan brand, has also remained silent.

In separate news, 50 Cent has responded after Vivica A. Fox jokingly warned fans not to date him during a recent appearance at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey. According to HotNewHipHop, Fox offered blunt dating advice while reflecting on their past relationship, saying, "Don't date 50 Cent, don't date no damn rappers," before adding that it took her years to learn how to laugh about the experience.

The rapper quickly fired back on Instagram on Nov. 10, sharing an AI-generated image of himself holding red and blue pills. In the caption, he wrote, "Either way I'm a have that ass in the matrix," followed by, "You know I love me some you girl, but Damn it's been 22 years Vivica."

50 Cent and Fox were first romantically linked in 2003 after his flirtatious comment about her dress at the BET Awards. Fox has not publicly responded to his latest post, HotNewHipHop reported.

