Where Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Stand After 'Complicated' Split Over Trust Issues and Alleged Betrayals

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have ended their whirlwind relationship following weeks of speculation, with sources saying trust issues played a central role in the breakup.

The couple, who began dating in February 2025, reportedly separated "a few days" before Super Bowl 2026 on Feb. 8.

A source told People that Cardi "pulled back" because she "couldn't trust him." The insider said, "Things were getting too heated and complicated," adding that the rapper is "very no-nonsense." The source explained that "the second she felt that she couldn't trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music and tour."

The Grammy winner, 33, shares three children with estranged husband Offset; Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1; and welcomed a son with Diggs in November 2025. The source told People that Cardi "needs stability and wants the same for her kids."

Despite the split, the situation may not be completely resolved.

"They co-parent and the door is not completely closed," the source added. "They might reconnect in the future."

Trust Issues and Allegations Surround Split

Additional report from Us Weekly suggested the breakup involved allegations of betrayal. A source told the outlet, "He betrayed her so many times," adding that Cardi's friends have tried to show her "that he is not right for her and that she deserved better."

The insider also described Cardi as now "single and putting herself out there again."

The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram following the split.

Cardi addressed her relationship status during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Los Angeles, confirming she was single. Responding to criticism from rapper Bia about Diggs, she said, per Hollywood Life, "Let me tell you something, just because I ain't f**king with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch! This for you, bitch!"

The relationship between Cardi and Diggs first sparked public attention after they were seen together in Miami on Valentine's Day in 2025. They later made their relationship Instagram-official in June. Their son was born in November 2025.

Diggs, a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, has six children with multiple women. Four of his six children were born in 2025.

While Diggs has not publicly commented on the breakup allegations, sources say the relationship had experienced previous splits and reconciliations. The same insider told Us Weekly the couple's dynamic had been "up and down," noting, "This isn't the first time they have broken up."