Former One Direction Tour Opener Camryn Magness Dies From Internal Bleeding After Scooter Crash

Tragic news has struck the music world as former One Direction tour opener Camryn Magness has died at the age of 26 following a scooter accident in Miami Beach, Florida.

The singer, known for opening sold-out shows for One Direction, Cody Simpson, Greyson Chance, and Fifth Harmony, passed away on the evening of December 5, 2025, from internal bleeding, authorities confirmed.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Magness was riding an electric stand-up scooter with her fiancé, Christian Name, when a man unexpectedly ran off the sidewalk into their path, causing a collision.

"Camryn was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center but succumbed to internal bleeding," police stated.

The man involved sustained minor head injuries, while her fiancé was unharmed. Neither Magness nor Name was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Authorities noted that the accident location had ongoing construction, which required pedestrians to use the adjacent bike lane rather than the sidewalk.

This may have contributed to the unexpected collision that tragically ended the young artist's life.

Fans Remember Camryn Magness as a Radiant Force

Magness first rose to fame as a child star in Denver, sharing singing videos on YouTube.

At nine, she moved to Los Angeles and signed with a label, releasing her debut single "Wait and See" in 2010.

The track was later featured in the 2011 film adaptation of "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer."

Magness' early career included opening for Cody Simpson and Greyson Chance during their US "Waiting 4U" Tour, and she later joined Allstar Weekend, Independent reported.

In 2012, she opened for One Direction on their "Up All Night" Tour, performing her third single "Now or Never."

She returned to tour with One Direction in Europe in 2013 and later opened for Fifth Harmony during their 2016 European tour. Her last album, Love Maps, was released in 2021.

Magness' talent and energy were celebrated in a heartfelt social media tribute: "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Camryn, a radiant force whose voice, coy, and bright spirit touched so many," the post read.

"Whether beneath the waves or on stage, she met life with fearless energy and boundless kindness. Rest in endless blue, our sweet girl. You are deeply loved and forever cherished."

The singer is survived by her fiancé, Christian Name, and their dogs, Brooklyn and Zeppelin.