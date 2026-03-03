Kesha Condemns Trump Administration for Using 'Blow' in Military Promo

Pop singer Kesha has spoken out against the Trump administration after one of her songs was used in a controversial military promotion video.

The clip, posted on February 10, showed a fighter jet firing a missile at a naval ship with the caption "Lethality." The video quickly went viral on TikTok, racking up 14.5 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Responding on social media, Kesha, 39, expressed her strong disapproval. "It's come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she wrote.

She added, "Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate. please love yourself and each other in times like this."

The singer also criticized President Donald Trump directly, referring to him as a "criminal predator" and pointing to the Epstein files, Mint reported.

"Also, don't let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the Files over a million times," Kesha wrote.

She concluded her message by demanding the White House stop using her music.

Radiohead and Kesha Fight Government Song Misuse

The White House has not issued a direct response, but White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung reacted on X, stating, "All these 'singers' keep falling for this. This just gives us more attention and more view counts to our videos because people want to see what they're bitching about. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Kesha's criticism follows a pattern of musicians protesting unauthorized use of their work by government agencies.

According to Variety, Radiohead recently slammed the Department of Homeland Security for using their song "Let Down" in a pro-ICE video, calling the use "a fight" and demanding the content be removed.

Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and SZA have similarly condemned the use of their music in videos promoting immigration enforcement or other controversial agendas.

Rodrigo previously wrote, "Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," after DHS used her song "All American Bitch" in a post. Carpenter called a similar video "evil and disgusting," while SZA criticized a pro-ICE clip featuring her "Saturday Night Live" song.