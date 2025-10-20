Dr. Luke Finds New Path In Broadway Production Following Kesha Legal Battle

Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald has shifted his focus to Broadway after years of public scrutiny and legal battles.

The record producer, once a fixture in pop music, is now credited as a producer on the hit musical & Juliet under his legal name. The musical is staged at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York.

The production reimagines Romeo and Juliet through modern pop songs. Some of those tracks were produced by Luke years before his name became headline news.

Kelly Clarkson's 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" and Kesha's 2010 single "Blow" are part of the show's soundtrack. Both songs are tied to his early success in mainstream pop.

The producer's involvement in the show was first reported by The U.S. Sun.

Just a reminder, the mental and verbal abuse Dr. Luke inflicted on Kesha was proven in court. Including how he prevented her from eating and starved her to the point she almost died.

So bragging that your fav is working with such a misogynistic and dangerous man is nasty work. pic.twitter.com/h3UBdddCEM — Simon 🐈🐆🐅 (@SimonIsHott) June 17, 2024

New Name, Familiar Work

Luke began using other names in the years after Kesha's accusations became public in 2014. In 2019, he produced Kim Petras' album Clarity under the alias Made In China. A year later, he used the name Tyson Trax while working with Doja Cat.

His use of different names came after his reputation in the music industry declined. Pop star Kelly Clarkson once told an Australian radio station that Luke "is not a good person" to her, noting that they "clashed."

He kept working out of the spotlight and earned a Grammy nomination in 2021 for his work with Doja Cat.

Read more: Kesha Escorted Off Red Carpet For Using Purse To Vape

A Legal Battle That Defined a Decade

Kesha, now 38, sued Luke in 2014. In court filings, she accused him of drugging and raping her after a 2005 party at Paris Hilton's home.

She also alleged verbal and emotional abuse during their professional relationship. Her lawsuit stated he "had given Ms. Sebert the date rape drug" and assaulted her while she was unconscious.

The claims drew public support from several artists, including Lady Gaga, who wrote online, "There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery."

In 2016, the court dismissed Kesha's sexual assault claims because the deadline to pursue the case had passed. Luke denied everything and answered with a defamation and contract lawsuit.

The legal battle kept going for a number of years until both parties agreed to a settlement in 2023, according to The Guardian.

After that, Luke lowered his profile. He turned to theater and began producing under other names. His work started showing up in Broadway credits instead of music charts.