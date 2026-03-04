Carrie Underwood Faces Fierce Backlash Over 'Fake' New Look and Moose Meat Mess: 'Who Is That?'

Country music star Carrie Underwood is drawing sharp criticism online after a recent Instagram selfie sparked plastic surgery speculation and reignited debate over her past comments about eating meat.

According to Radar Online, the "Before He Cheats" singer re-sparked rumors about cosmetic procedures when she shared a photo of herself lying on the ground with three baby chicks perched on her chest.

Underwood captioned the image with a promotional nod to her television role. "Don't forget to CHICK out the next episode of @AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abc!" she wrote.

While many fans focused on the baby birds, others were fixated on her appearance. One Instagram user wrote, "I'm sorry, who is that?" and another lamented, "Doesn't look like you," per AOL.

Additional commenters piled on. A third person called her "unrecognizable," while a fourth fan noted that she "kinda looks like JLo."

Some critics were more direct. One urged her to "quit with the plastic surgery," and another declared, "Not a fan of her new look. Looks fake."

Underwood has never confirmed undergoing elective cosmetic surgery. However, speculation has lingered since she suffered facial injuries in a serious fall in 2017, which led to rumors that she may have had reconstructive procedures.

The backlash over her appearance comes amid renewed scrutiny of a separate controversy involving her diet. RadarOnline revisited criticism she faced after posting photos of homemade moose stew despite previously stating she does not cook or eat meat.

In an earlier interview about preparing meals for her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, Underwood said, "I'm not a good meat cooker because I'm not a meat eater, so I will do all the veggies and all the sides. And if he wants meat, he gon' have to make that himself."

An insider weighed in on the reaction to the moose stew images. "Carrie made herself out to be a conscientious vegetarian who tries to eat clean, green, and healthy," the source noted.

The insider continued, "Mike is an avid hunter and may have killed the moose himself, but either way, it's sending shock waves among fans and animal activists that Carrie would have anything to do with it."

Another source added, "People are getting sick of her two-faced talk, some of them quite literally,"

Despite the criticism, Underwood has remained outspoken in her professional role. Now a judge on American Idol — the same show she won in 2005 — she recently addressed audience boos during a March 2 episode.

"You guys are gonna boo me. You're gonna boo me. It's coming. Bring it on. I love it! Your boos are feeding me," she said before critiquing a contestant.

She later reiterated her stance on social media, writing, "Boo me," and adding, "I don't care."