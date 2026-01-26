Carrie Underwood Nearly Skipped Hit Song 'Before He Cheats' Over Fears It Didn't Fit Her Image

Carrie Underwood revealed that one of her biggest hits nearly didn't happen. The country superstar, 42, told sources she almost skipped "Before He Cheats," questioning if the song fit her image.

"Because I was like a sweet farm girl on ['American Idol'] — and I hope that's who I still am — but it was almost, 'Maybe we don't do this song,'" Underwood said. "But everybody loved it so much, we went for it and it ... worked. But, yeah, 20 years later, we still see people perform it, and it's a lot of fun."

According to FoxNews, the song, featured on her debut album Some Hearts in 2005, became a single in 2006 and remains one of her most iconic tracks.

Its popularity has spanned generations, even reaching her young son. Underwood shared a recent moment with People.

"I recently was vacuuming my house, and when I turned the vacuum off [there was] a noise coming from my bedroom, and I was like, 'It's music.' And I walk in there and my 6-year-old is lying on my bed watching my music video. And I was like, 'What are you doing?' And he's like, 'Nothing.'"

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, share two sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 7. She also reflected on working with Isaiah on her 2020 Christmas album, My Gift, where they sang "Little Drummer Boy" together.

"It was so great. When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that," she said.

"I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional."

Underwood shot to fame after winning the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005.

Since then, she has released eight albums, including "Play On," "Storyteller," and "Denim & Rhinestones," and has won eight Grammy Awards, Yahoo reported.

She also holds the record for the most-awarded artist at the CMT Music Awards.

Years after her start on the competition show, Underwood returned as a judge for the 22nd season, replacing Katy Perry.

She told "Good Morning America" in August 2024, "I do have a big problem ... I can't lie. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging."