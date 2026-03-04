Rapper-Actor Ghetts To Serve 12 Years Following Fatal North East London Crash

Rapper and actor Ghetts, born Justin Clarke-Samuel, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in North East London that claimed the life of 20-year-old student Yubin Tamang.

The 41-year-old East London native was also disqualified from driving for 17 years following his guilty plea to causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving in December.

The tragic incident occurred on October 18, 2025, when Ghetts, under the influence of alcohol, struck Tamang while driving his BMW at speeds exceeding 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, Billboard reported.

Surveillance footage showed Ghetts running red lights, mounting curbs, and colliding with other vehicles before hitting Tamang, who later died from his injuries.

Ghetts continued driving for over eight miles after the collision before returning home.

"Justin Clarke-Samuel knew he was in no fit state to drive and there was clear evidence of his excessive speed and disregard for road users as he drove incredibly dangerously across our city," stated Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor Shani Taggart.

"Our thoughts remain with Yubin Tamang's family as they grieve the loss of their only child."

During sentencing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mark Lucraft, KC, highlighted the gravity of the incident, calling the CCTV footage "simply shocking."

He noted Ghetts' genuine remorse and letters of support, acknowledging that he had used his music career and resources to positively impact his community.

Victim's Family Speaks Out After Ghetts' Conviction

The judge explained that a sentence before his guilty plea would have been 16 years, but his plea reduced it to 12 years, with two-thirds to be served in custody. Ghetts must also pay £1,600 in prosecution costs.

Tamang, originally from Nepal, had come to the UK to study at the University of Roehampton.

According to Metro, his parents, Sharmila and Bikash Tamang, read a statement outside court, saying, "Our only child, a precious soul, has been taken from us far too soon. Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son's future and ours with it."

The court heard Ghetts attempted to justify his driving by claiming he feared being followed, though investigators found no evidence supporting this. It was revealed that he had 12 previous convictions for 27 offenses.

Ghetts had begun filming the second season of Netflix's "Supacell" when the crash occurred, leaving production incomplete.

Ghetts, a prominent figure in British grime music, released his debut album Rebel with a Cause in 2014 and his most recent project, On Purpose, With Purpose, in 2024.

He has performed alongside Skepta, Stormzy, and Ed Sheeran, and won multiple awards, including the 2021 MOBO Best Male Act and the MOBO Pioneer Award for contributions to British Black culture.