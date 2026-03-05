Carrie Underwood Booed Off Stage After Harsh Critique: 'American Idol' Fans Demand Her Exit

Country singer Carrie Underwood is facing mounting backlash after being booed by a live audience during a recent episode of American Idol, with some viewers now calling for her to step down from the judging panel.

According to a report by Atlanta Black Star, Underwood's critique of a contestant during the "Hollywood Week: Music City Takeover" episode turned the crowd against her.

The outlet reported that Mor Ilderton, a 22-year-old singer from West Virginia, performed his original song, "How To Love You," accompanying himself on guitar instead of using the show's live band. After his performance, Underwood anticipated the audience's reaction.

In remarks captured during the broadcast, Underwood said, "I feel you guys are going to boo me. You're going to boo me."

She continued, raising her voice to the crowd, "It's coming. Just bring it on. I love it. Your boos are feeding me."

Per Decider, turning her attention to Ilderton, Underwood added, "In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you like twiddling their thumbs, I feel like it was just a missed opportunity. And I love your voice. I love you."

As boos began to rise, she further stated, "But, I loved like being in an intimate room with you like that and listening to you tell your story."

In what the publication described as a reversal, she concluded, "I feel like you took a risk here, and uh, it paid off."

Atlanta Black Star noted that Ilderton was sent to the Golden Room for consideration but was later eliminated from the competition.

The episode proved difficult for Underwood beyond that moment. The outlet reported that additional clips showed her being booed after critiquing other contestants. After the show aired, Underwood responded on X, according to Entertainment Tonight , "Boo me. I don't care," and tagging "American Idol."

Viewer reactions were sharply divided. One commenter said, "She is the worst judge. I don't watch it because of her. She is BORING!!!." Another wrote, "Why did Carrie Underwood have to attack that man like that for singing his own song. She was wrong." A third added, "Waiting for her to get to be leave the show one day soon, so I can start watching again."

Some critics also referenced her prior appearance at an inauguration event for Donald J. Trump, further fueling debate online.

With the Top 30 contestants heading to Hawaii for upcoming episodes, viewers will be watching closely to see whether Underwood can regain favor with the show's audience.