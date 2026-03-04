Jay-Z Dragged into Epstein Investigation — Congress Demands Testimony

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is facing renewed public scrutiny after a member of Congress publicly called for his testimony in connection with the ongoing review of files tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a March 4 report by AllHipHop, Rep. Nancy Mace publicly demanded that the music executive testify regarding his alleged connection to the Epstein investigation files.

The South Carolina Republican posted on X that Jay-Z's name surfaced in newly reviewed federal materials, intensifying calls on Capitol Hill for expanded disclosures and potential questioning of prominent figures linked to the case.

In a public post, Mace wrote, "Mr. Chairman, this is a solid start. The Oversight Committee, however, needs to bring in more individuals to more thoroughly continue the Epstein investigation. Here is my initial list – including your 7 – but not including those already deposed:" The post then listed several names, including Jay-Z.

AllHipHop reported that Jay-Z has never been charged with any crime. His name allegedly appeared through unverified public submissions, not criminal indictments or charging documents. The federal docket in the Southern District of New York contains zero references to him as a defendant or co-conspirator.

Despite that, political momentum appeared to build. The outlet noted that Mace signaled additional witnesses could face congressional subpoenas if lawmakers deemed it necessary.

Mace's involvement in high-profile entertainment cases is not new. She had already talked about the court case involving rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. AllHipHop says that Lanez ran out of legal options when the California Supreme Court turned down his last appeal in February 2026. This kept his 10-year prison sentence in place.

The Epstein files are said to have millions of pages of investigative materials, but many of them are still redacted. AllHipHop said that Mace said she personally looked over papers that named Jay-Z, but no exhibits or sworn statements were made public with her statement.

People reacted quickly online. Even though there were no formal charges or proof that Jay-Z did anything wrong, social media sites were full of rumors and conspiracy theories. People who watched said that public opinion often changes faster than the law.

Per IBTimes, as of March 5, 2026, Jay-Z has not received a formal subpoena. Mace did say, though, that the House Oversight Committee could look for more witnesses if there is documentary evidence that supports more investigation.