Harry Styles Says Public Expected Him To 'Own' His Grief After Liam Payne's Death

Harry Styles is speaking out about the profound grief he has felt since the death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

The British singer shared his emotions in a heartfelt interview with Apple Music 1's "The Zane Lowe Show," offering fans a rare glimpse into the struggle of mourning a close friend in the public eye.

Payne tragically passed away on October 2, 2024, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a Buenos Aires hotel, EW reported.

Toxicology reports later revealed that multiple substances were in his system at the time.

Styles reflected on how difficult it was to process the loss while also feeling the weight of public expectation.

"There was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of own part of your grief in a way," Styles admitted.

"I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away. And then suddenly there's a desire from other people for you to convey that in some way, or it means you're not feeling what you're feeling, or something, you know?"

Harry Styles Reflects on Friendship and Fame

Styles' comments highlight the pressure that comes with fame, particularly when fans and media look to celebrities to publicly navigate personal tragedies.

Following Payne's death, Styles posted a personal tribute on social media, saying, "I will miss him always, my lovely friend," and joined his surviving bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik in a memorial message: "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. We will miss him terribly."

"It's so difficult to lose a friend," Styles said in the interview. According to Billboard, Styles reflected on the pain of losing a close friend, noting that it is especially hard when the friend shared so many similarities with him.

Styles described the person as having a genuinely kind heart and a strong desire to achieve greatness. He added that Payne's passing inspired him to reflect deeply on his own life.

"It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, 'OK, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?' And I think the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."

Styles' interview comes ahead of the March 6 release of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, marking his first music release since Payne's passing.