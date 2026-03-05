Harper Grace Shares Emotional Backstory Behind Fake Engagement Stunt

Country singer Harper Grace is opening up about the emotional story behind the fake engagement that surprised — and briefly fooled — many of her fans online.

The 24-year-old artist recently admitted that the stunt was part of a creative plan to promote her new single, "If Daddy Says No."

But behind the viral moment was a very real experience from her personal life involving a past relationship her father did not support.

Grace first sparked engagement rumors on Jan. 28 when she posted photos on Instagram showing off a large diamond ring while standing beside a man whose face was not visible.

In the caption, she hinted at big news and used the word "fiancé," leading many followers to believe she had gotten engaged, People reported.

Fans quickly filled the comments with congratulations. Some even asked when they would see the mystery man's face. For weeks, many believed the announcement was real.

But on Feb. 15, Grace shared a behind-the-scenes video from the music video tied to the song and revealed the truth.

The engagement had been staged as part of the rollout for her new project. In the caption, she wrote, "plot twist: the only thing we committed to was the song."

Harper Grace Reveals Painful Breakup

Later, in an interview with Country Now, Grace explained that the idea came from a painful chapter in her life.

According to E! News, she said she had once been deeply involved with someone she believed she might marry, but her father did not approve of the relationship.

"I've always been really close with my dad, and this certain relationship just did not honor me, and it really didn't honor my dad," Grace said. "They had zero respect for my father and his upbringing with me."

She described how the relationship eventually ended, but the emotions stayed with her. Writing the song helped her process the experience and reflect on what she values most.

Grace also admitted that she knew the fake engagement might confuse people, but she wanted to fully embrace the storytelling behind the song.

"Some people are probably going to think I'm crazy for faking my own engagement," she said. "I got so into just the artistic take on it because the song means so much to me."

The singer explained that the track offers a different perspective compared to romantic fairytale stories often told in love songs.