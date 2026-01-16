Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'Taking a Breather' From Wedding Planning to Enjoy Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly slowing their wedding preparations to focus on enjoying their engagement.

The couple was spotted Monday at Funke in Beverly Hills following the Kansas City Chiefs' season. Swift wore a gray blazer over a pleated white skirt, while Kelce sported a color-blocked button-up shirt.

Although reports have linked the couple to a June 13 wedding at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, planning appears to be on hold. Journalist Rob Shuter's sources reports that "they're not even halfway through the guest list" and that the couple is prioritizing time together over wedding logistics.

Kelce's uncertain NFL future is influencing the pace. An insider further said that "Travis is still figuring out if he's playing next year," and the couple is taking a cautious approach. Swift, normally meticulous about details, is reportedly relaxed about planning.

"Taylor is usually so meticulous about every detail, but with Travis, she's relaxed. They're taking it slow. The wedding isn't stressing them out yet – they're savoring the engagement."

Kelce has acknowledged the demands of professional football.

On the New Heights podcast, he said, "I'm still figuring out if I'll play next season. I want to make sure my body is ready, that I can commit fully." Shuter reports that "the ring's on, but that's about as far as it goes. No big meetings, no seating charts. They're in date-night mode, not wedding mode."

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023, and he proposed in August 2025.

Reaction to Kelce's Past

Meanwhile, Swift has been unsettled by a past revelation from Kelce.

On his podcast, he admitted being suspended in college for marijuana use.

"Taylor hates that this has become a talking point again. She's spent years crafting a clean, family-friendly image, and she's terrified that something from Travis's past could smear that," a source told Radar Online last year.

They added that Swift "is incredibly proud of how hard he's worked to turn his life around – but this story coming back up makes her feel exposed."

Kelce has described therapy as helpful, telling GQ, "I had to sit down with a shrink for an hour a week... He got me to look at my life way more strategically. He got me to understand that you go through these emotions, and your reaction can either help you or hurt you or be indifferent."