Shyne Says 'I Wish I Had 50 Cent When Diddy Did Me Dirty" Amid Fiery Accusations Against Disgraced Mogul

Shyne is revisiting his turbulent history with Sean "Diddy" Combs while publicly praising 50 Cent, saying he wishes he had similar support during the legal saga that led to his imprisonment and deportation.

The former Bad Boy Records artist, now a Belizean politician, spoke candidly in a new interview about the long shadow cast by his 2001 conviction connected to a 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting.

In a recent sit-down, Shyne reflected on the fallout from the case that reshaped his life during a conversation with AllHipHop's Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur and DJ Thoro. According to AllHipHop, the conversation doubled as a promotion for his upcoming May 2 headlining concert in Brooklyn, but it quickly turned to unresolved wounds tied to Combs.

Shyne talks about how Diddy destroyed his life. Interviewers: Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro pic.twitter.com/M3FbGcks1P — CHUCK JIGSAW CREEKMUR (@chuckcreekmur) February 16, 2026

During the interview, Shyne made clear he still feels the weight of that period. "I just don't enter the chat randomly. But in private conversations, I've defended 50. I wish I had a 50 when Diddy did me dirty and sent me to prison for all that time," Shyne said during a recent sitdown with AllHipHop's Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur and DJ Thoro.

Shyne, born Jamal Barrow, was convicted of assault, reckless endangerment and gun possession following the 1999 Club New York shooting that left three bystanders injured. He served nearly a decade in prison before being deported to Belize, where he later entered politics. He has long maintained his innocence in the case involving Combs.

Reflecting on how the ordeal shaped his public voice, Shyne described the arc of his anger and eventual silence. "Yes, there was a moment where I was larger than life while incarcerated... I was giving them the work. Every opportunity I get, I let people know how terrible a human being I thought he was," he said.

"But after that, when I got out, people kind of got over it. I was deported and lost my voice. And so people didn't really want to hear about Diddy. They had kind of gotten over it at that point. But he's the reason I'm deported."

Shyne also addressed renewed scrutiny surrounding Combs, including a Netflix docuseries executive produced by 50 Cent. In a separate interview with "The Breakfast Club," he explained why he has not watched the project.

Speaking about the series, he said, "I didn't watch it because that's my trauma. Without getting into what he did to Cassie and all the other people that accused him, I know what he did to me as far as sending me to prison."

In separate news, Federal agents searched the Holmby Hills and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs as part of a sex trafficking investigation, according to ABC7. Multiple lawsuits accuse Combs of sexual assault, rape and operating a criminal sex trafficking enterprise.

Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a federal suit alleging sexual assault, trafficking, hidden cameras and threats, while Combs' attorney denied the claims as "lies" and "pure fiction."

Singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura also sued Combs for rape and sex trafficking in November, and the case was settled a day later. Combs' attorney criticized the federal searches as a "gross overuse of military-level force" and said he is innocent and will fight to clear his name.