Lily Allen Calls Out Ex David Harbour With Receipt-Printed Dress on 'West End Girl' Tour

British singer Lily Allen turned heads during the opening night of her "West End Girl" tour by wearing a striking dress printed with what appeared to be shopping receipts linked to her estranged husband, David Harbour.

The moment happened March 2 during the first show of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland. Videos shared online show Allen performing her song "4chan Stan" while pulling a long strip of green silk fabric from a prop nightstand on stage, E! News reported.

The fabric appeared to feature printed receipts from luxury stores and bars. Allen wrapped the cloth around her body, turning it into a tight-fitting dress as the song continued.

The theatrical move matched the song's sharp lyrics, which tell the story of finding receipts that suggest an ex spent money on other women.

In one line, Allen sings, "Never been to Bergdorf's / But you took someone shopping there on May 24." The lyrics continue: "You bought her a handbag / It wasn't cheap / I was in London / Probably asleep."

Images shared by the singer on social media also showed parts of the costume, including what looked like a receipt from Bergdorf Goodman and a long tequila bar tab.

The unusual stage outfit quickly spread across social media, with fans calling it one of the most memorable moments from the show.

Lily Allen wore a dress at her ‘West End Girl’ tour made of receipts showing things her ex David Harbour bought for other women. pic.twitter.com/RrUjOoXHGA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 4, 2026

Lily Allen Opens Up About Heartbreak

Allen and Harbour married in 2020 and were together for four years before news of their separation became public in February 2025.

Since the breakup, Allen has been open about how the split affected her mental health. Much of that experience shaped West End Girl, the album she released in October.

According to Billboard, the project dives into the end of a marriage and the emotions that followed. Songs such as "Pussy Palace," "Madeline," and "4chan Stan" explore themes of heartbreak, confusion, and betrayal.

Allen previously said the album was written during a difficult time in her life.

"It's viscerally like going through the motions," Allen said in an earlier interview. "At the time, I was really trying to process things... but I don't feel confused or angry now. I don't need revenge."

She also clarified in another interview that while the music is inspired by real events, not every lyric should be taken as fact.

"There are things that are on the record that I experienced within my marriage, but that's not to say that it's all gospel," she explained.