Lady Gaga Taps Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Director for Explosive 'Mayhem Ball' Film

Lady Gaga is set to bring the Mayhem Ball live concert to the screens and she has hired the director of one of the most successful concert films for the job.

The pop icon, 39, is filming a concert special during her 4 night residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles this week.

Per The Sun, Gaga has brought in British director Sam Wrench to film the project, with the movie expected to come out in 2026 after sources have described a streaming bidding war.

Wrench was the director of Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour movie, which was released in theaters globally and later premiered on Disney+. He has recently worked with Christina Aguilera on her holiday special, Christmas in Paris.

Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball Concert Film Plans Revealed

Filming will take place across Gaga's four Los Angeles dates, capturing what has become one of the most ambitious tours of her career. A source told The Sun that Gaga "has poured her heart and soul into Mayhem Ball" and wants to give it "the full concert film treatment."

The insider added that the production is "arguably her most elaborate show of all time" and said it has reminded audiences that "almost two decades into her career she is still at the top of her game."

Wrench and Gaga are no strangers creatively. The two have previously worked together on Lady Gaga's 2024 HBO special, which covered the 2022 Chromatica Ball stadium tour. It was a simple decision to have him back for the new film, their established collaboration being the main reason, according to the outlet.

The source revealed that "the show will be filmed across her four dates in Los Angeles and is scheduled for release late 2026."

Wrench will collaborate with Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky, and her longtime choreographer, Parris Goebel, who are creatively managing the project.

Gaga has previously spoken about Polansky's hands-on involvement in her music. "Michael was in the studio every day with me," she told the New York Times.

"He oversaw the whole process of making the record, completing it, helping me shape the sound of the record creatively." She described collaborating with her partner as "an amazing thing to do," noting that when she begins to doubt herself, "there is nobody that's going to call me on it better than he is."

Inside The Mayhem Ball Tour's Record-Breaking Run

Kicking off in July, The Mayhem Ball spans 87 dates across four continents, making it one of Gaga's largest tours to date. The singer played four sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena in September and October before additional dates in Manchester.

By the time she takes her final bow at Madison Square Garden in April, more than 1.3 million fans are expected to have seen the show.

The concert film caps an already packed 2026 for the Grammy winner. In just the first weeks of the year, she has filmed a concert special for Apple Music, performed at the Grammys and the Super Bowl, and wrapped the Asian leg of Mayhem Ball.

Next week, she will compete at the 2026 Brit Awards, where she is nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year for her collaboration "Die With A Smile" with Bruno Mars.

Although she cannot attend due to a Texas tour date, the nominations mark her first Brit Awards recognition in more than a decade.