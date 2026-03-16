Phil Campbell, Who Played With Motörhead for Three Decades, Dies at 64

Phil Campbell, the guitarist who helped shape the loud, fast sound of Motörhead for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 64.

His family announced the news on Saturday, March 14, through the Instagram account of his later band, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons.

In a statement, Campbell's family said he died peacefully after a serious medical struggle.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," the message read.

According to the BBC, the family described him as "a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi'."

They added that he was deeply loved and that his music and memories would live on.

Born in Wales in 1961, Campbell began his career in the 1970s with the metal band Persian Risk. His big break came in 1984 when Motörhead frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, invited him to join the band after guitarist Brian Robertson left.

Campbell joined during a time when another guitarist, Michael "Würzel" Burston, was also part of the group.

Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has passed away at the age of 64 pic.twitter.com/DoB1H2jSJr — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 14, 2026

Mikkey Dee Honors Late Bandmate Phil Campbell

Campbell made his first Motörhead album appearance on Orgasmatron in 1986. Over the next three decades, he became the band's longest-serving guitarist.

During his time with the group, he recorded 16 albums and helped deliver the powerful guitar sound behind Motörhead's heavy metal anthems, including songs tied to their classic style like Ace of Spades.

Motörhead continued performing until 2015, when the band ended following the death of Kilmister. After that, Campbell stayed active in music. In 2016, he formed Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, a band that included his three sons.

The group released three albums: The Age of Absurdity (2018), We're the Bastards (2020), and Kings of the Asylum (2023). Campbell also released a solo album, Old Lions Still Roar, in 2019, Billboard reported.

Earlier this year, the Bastard Sons canceled a planned European tour due to medical advice given to Campbell. At the time, the exact health issue was not shared.

Tributes quickly followed after the news of his passing. Former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee shared an emotional message honoring his longtime bandmate.

"He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with," Dee wrote. "His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding."

German metal singer Doro Pesch also shared her grief, saying she was "at a loss for words" and grateful to have called Campbell a friend.