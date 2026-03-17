Love Is Timeless at Bellapais Abbey

On November 22, 2025, at 7:00 PM, within the majestic walls of Bellapais Abbey, a concert with the symbolic title Love Is Timeless took place. The main concert hall of Northern Cyprus was filled to capacity. The audience came not merely for an evening of classical music, but for an encounter with genuine emotion embodied in sound.

The central highlight of the evening was the performance of the duo Elena Stern, piano, and Ekaterina Stern, violin, whose interpretation became the artistic and emotional core of the entire programme.

The concert brought together music by Romantic composers and works from the jazz repertoire, revealing the theme of love beyond time and stylistic boundaries. Yet it was the камерный dialogue between violin and piano that gave the evening its special depth and unity.

The First Sonata for Violin and Piano in A minor, first movement, by Robert Schumann, was performed during the concert. From the very first measures, it was evident that the audience was listening to an ensemble possessing a rare degree of mutual understanding. The piano part did not merely serve as accompaniment. Elena Stern constructed a complex polyphonic texture with clear articulation and flexible dynamics, shaping the dramatic foundation of the work. Her sound was distinguished by depth and noble density, while maintaining clarity of texture.

Ekaterina Stern's violin tone was rich and expressive. Particularly impressive was her cantilena, soft, singing, and subtly phrased. The virtuosic passages were executed with impeccable precision, technical confidence, and inner freedom. The duo's shared breathing was almost tangible. Tempo nuances, agogic flexibility, and dynamic climaxes emerged as a unified artistic vision rather than as a sum of separate parts. Their interpretation of Schumann was marked by maturity and psychological depth.

A completely different mood was brought by the Spanish Dance by Manuel de Falla. Here the ensemble demonstrated temperament and rhythmic precision. The piano sounded elastic and vividly articulated, emphasising characteristic Spanish intonations, while the violin flashed with fiery accents and expressive glissandi. Dynamic contrasts, precise bow technique, and flawless ensemble synchronisation created the sensation of a swirling dance that captivated the hall.

A special lyrical page of the programme was devoted to the Sentimental Waltz by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. In this piece, the duo revealed their gift for the finest nuances. Elena Stern shaped the piano part with utmost delicacy, allowing the melody to breathe, while Ekaterina led the theme gently and intimately, avoiding excessive sentimentality. Their interpretation was marked by noble restraint, which only intensified its emotional impact.

The culmination of the Romantic line was Salut d'Amour by Edward Elgar. Here the duo demonstrated a special warmth of sound. The violin sang broadly and luminously, while the piano enveloped it with harmonic softness. The performance was distinguished by a finely balanced sound and a subtle sense of style. It was a declaration of love expressed in the language of music, sincere, without theatricality, yet deeply moving.

Together with soprano Maria Semochkina, Elena Stern appeared as accompanist. In The Man I Love by George Gershwin, the piano part required particular flexibility, combining jazz freedom with academic precision. Elena Stern demonstrated a refined sense of rhythm, gentle swing, and the ability to support the vocal line without overloading the texture. Her accompaniment was lively and flexible, creating the atmosphere of an intimate jazz club within the historic walls of the abbey.

Equally expressive was Fly Me to the Moon by Bart Howard. The piano part was characterised by lightness, elegance, and stylistic accuracy. The accompanist responded sensitively to the singer's breathing, supporting the phrasing and creating a sense of effortless musical dialogue.

The evening concluded with encores. Tchaikovsky was heard once again and was greeted by thunderous applause. The audience was reluctant to let the artists leave the stage, and rightly so. The concert became not merely a demonstration of mastery, but a testament to a genuine creative union.

It is especially important to note the artistic integrity of Elena and Ekaterina Stern's performance. Their ensemble is a rare example of the union of technical impeccability and deep emotional involvement, strengthened further by their familial bond, as the duo consists of mother and daughter. Virtuosity here served not as an end in itself, but as a means of revealing meaning. Precision of intonation, refined articulation, thoughtfully constructed dynamic architecture, and natural stage presence created the impression of a mature, high level professional ensemble.

Love Is Timeless is not merely the title of the concert. On this evening, within the walls of Bellapais, music truly proved that love, for art, for one's partner on stage, and for the audience, transcends time. It was through the inspired performance of the Stern duo that this idea found its living, resonant embodiment.

However, the artistic life of the ensemble does not end with this concert. On April 11, a music festival dedicated to the works of Johann Sebastian Bach will take place at St Andrew's Church in Kyrenia. In this project, music by Johann Sebastian Bach will be performed by Ekaterina Stern, violin, and Elena Stern, piano. Elena Stern will appear not only as a pianist but also as an organist, revealing a new facet of her artistry. The sound of the organ within the sacred space of the church promises to become a profound spiritual experience for the audience.

In addition, on April 28, a solo concert by Ekaterina Stern, with Elena Stern as accompanist, will be held at Bellapais Abbey. The programme will include the Violin Concerto and Hungarian Dances by Johannes Brahms, Slavonic Dances by Antonín Dvořák, as well as works by Tchaikovsky. This evening promises to be both a significant artistic challenge and a confirmation of the young violinist's high professional level. Her technique, stage maturity, and emotional expressiveness already allow us to speak of the formation of a bright and distinctive concert personality.

Thus, Love Is Timeless proved to be not simply a concert, but the starting point of a rich musical season. The creative partnership of Elena and Ekaterina Stern demonstrates a rare combination of virtuosity, ensemble culture, and profound emotional involvement. Their performance convinces us that true art is indeed timeless.

If you want, I can also make it sound more like a polished newspaper review or more like a high culture magazine feature.