DJ Vlad Uncovers Wild New Details on Nicki Minaj's Husband's Cheating Rumors

Kenneth Petty, husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, is reportedly living in a small house in Jamaica, Queens, according to the New York sex offender registry, not at Minaj's Hidden Hills mansion, fueling rumors about their marriage.

According to HotNewHipHop, DJ Vlad posted a screenshot from the sex offender registry that listed Petty's address as an 800-square-foot house in Queens rather than the $20 million mansion owned by Minaj. Vlad wrote, "It looks like Nicki Minaj dumped her husband, Kenneth Petty," adding, "The rumor is that he got another girl pregnant, but that's not confirmed. Is this the greatest bag fumble of all time?"

Nicki Minaj and her sex offender husband have allegedly separated—following a recent change of home address on Kenneth Petty's profile on the sex offender's registry.



This comes after a rumour broke out that Kenneth Petty cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.



Nicki… pic.twitter.com/ZfWo7zzyTx — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 27, 2026

Fans quickly reacted on social media, with some making jokes about the alleged situation. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "How she get cheated on by a man that wasn't even allowed to leave his home, is she that bad??" Another fan referenced recent celebrity gossip by asking, "Is that why she hasn't commented on megan's cheating man," alluding to Megan Thee Stallion's recent accusations against Klay Thompson.

Supporters of Minaj also weighed in. When a fan suggested Petty might be using a different address to protect Minaj's privacy, Vlad responded sharply: "That's not how the sex offender registry works, idiot. It's where you're physically located. You think Nicki and their son are living with him in that tiny house? Barbs are really the stupidest people on earth." Vlad later deleted his posts as of Tuesday morning.

Kenneth Petty has been listed on the sex offender registry since 1995 following a conviction for first-degree attempted rape. Authorities accused him in 2021 of failing to update his current address on the registry.

The reasons behind Petty's separate residence and the allegations of infidelity have not been officially confirmed by either Petty or Minaj. The couple has kept a relatively low profile amid these rumors.

Separately, a report from Okay Player stated that Nicki Minaj reportedly narrowly avoided being caught up in the April 25, 2026 shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., after she had been invited to attend the event. The incident occurred shortly after the dinner began when a gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint outside the venue, triggering panic and a rapid evacuation response from the Secret Service.

Guests, including political figures and journalists, were rushed to safety as authorities secured the area and took the suspect into custody. The accused shooter was later identified and is expected to face federal charges.

Following the news, Minaj reacted on social media, sharing a short post that appeared to express shock and relief. Reports also noted that the suspect had left behind writings with anti-government sentiments, which investigators are reviewing as part of the case.