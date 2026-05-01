Fugees Star Pras Michel Starts Prison Term as Appeal Fight Begins

Pras Michel has begun serving a 14-year prison sentence after turning himself in at a federal facility in Arizona, marking a major step in a long-running legal case tied to money laundering and illegal lobbying charges.

The former Fugees member surrendered on April 30 at a correctional institution in Safford. His sentence follows a 2023 conviction on multiple counts, including campaign finance violations and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

While Michel has now entered prison, his legal battle is far from over, as his appeal process is just getting started.

"Today is a painful day for Pras, for his family, and for everyone who believes in a fair system of justice," said spokesperson Erica Dumas.

"Pras honors the legal process as he reports to begin his sentence."

According to Yahoo, she added that the charges tied to foreign lobbying laws "are being vigorously contested on appeal," and that his legal team believes "his rights were violated and the truth was obscured."

The case dates back to 2019, when federal prosecutors accused Michel of funneling money into political campaigns and lobbying efforts tied to foreign interests.

Authorities later expanded the charges to include bank fraud, witness tampering, and concealing key facts.

Prosecutors said the actions were linked to Malaysian financier Jho Low, who was accused of stealing billions from a state fund. Officials claimed Michel used some of those funds to influence US politics and push to end investigations into Low.

Judge Sets April 30 Deadline as Pras Michel Surrenders

In April 2023, a federal jury found Michel guilty on 10 counts. Months later, he asked for a new trial, arguing that his former lawyer mishandled his defense.

That request was denied, and he was formally sentenced in October 2025.

A judge had originally ordered Michel to begin serving time in January, but the date was delayed twice, eventually setting April 30 as his surrender deadline.

"He has to fight it on the inside," Dumas said, noting that the appeal is still in its early stages and involves a complex legal record, RollingStone reported.

Before reporting to prison, Michel spent much of his time with family. He kept a low profile but made a recent public appearance at a concert in Los Angeles, where he reconnected with familiar faces in the music world.

Michel rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the Fugees alongside Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. The group's 1996 album The Score became a global hit, producing songs that still resonate today.