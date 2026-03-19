Liza Minnelli's Chaotic 80th Birthday Sparks Health Scare Amid Shocking Martin Scorsese 'Self-Destructive Obsession' Revelations in New Memoir

Fans are worried about legendary entertainer Liza Minnelli after she reportedly acted strangely at her 80th birthday party. New details from her memoir add to the interest in her long and storied career.

RadarOnline reported that Minnelli looked confused at the event at the Million Dollar Theatre in Los Angeles. She was slumped in a director's chair while talking to guests and host Michael Feinstein. Attendees reportedly grew uneasy as the Oscar-winning performer laughed, mumbled, and struggled to respond clearly to questions.

Her remarks noted that Minnelli gave an unusual response when asked about her birthday wishes.

"To you?" she said, after initially responding with a loud cackle.

A follow-up response further confused audience members. "Everyone in this audience will say, 'Uh-huh,'" Minnelli replied.

The evening, which was meant to celebrate both her milestone birthday and her new book release, reportedly left some guests worried about her well-being. At one point, she appeared to lose her train of thought while reflecting on her late mother, Judy Garland.

That moment noted her emotional but incomplete reflection."I thought my mother was perfect," she said, before trailing off.

There were some scary parts, but the event also had a rare performance. It was Minnelli's first time singing on a Los Angeles stage in over ten years. However, she reportedly struggled to stay on key during a duet and remained seated throughout.

Beyond the birthday event, Minnelli's newly released memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, has generated headlines for its candid revelations—particularly regarding her past relationship with acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. The book describes their romance during the filming of New York, New York as intense and damaging.

Per Vanity Fair, her memoir excerpt highlighted her description of the relationship. "amour fou. The French term for a passionate relationship that becomes a self-destructive obsession ... The relationship becomes a powerful hypnotic drug in every way."

Minnelli also detailed the environment surrounding the production. "As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening," she wrote.

The combination of her recent public appearance and the memoir's revelations has renewed attention on Minnelli's health and legacy.