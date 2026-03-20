Tina Turner Estate Sells Major Rights to Company Behind ABBA Avatars

The estate of music legend Tina Turner has sold key rights to her name, image, and likeness to Pophouse Entertainment, the group known for creating digital avatar shows like ABBA Voyage.

The deal, confirmed this week, also includes a majority stake in Turner's music catalog, acquired from BMG. Financial details were not disclosed.

Turner, widely called the "Queen of Rock and Roll," died in 2023 at age 83.

Pophouse CEO Jessica Koravos said the company was drawn to Turner because of her powerful stage presence and lasting global appeal. She explained that the goal is to honor and preserve Turner's legacy through new creative projects.

"We're interested because she has such an incredible visual presence and stage energy," Koravos said, adding that the company is exploring ways to recreate that experience for audiences. She also shared that an official announcement about future plans could come within six months, Rolling Stone reported.

While Pophouse did not confirm whether a digital avatar of Turner will be created, its past work suggests similar possibilities.

The company co-founded by Björn Ulvaeus helped launch "ABBA Voyage," a show that features lifelike digital versions of the Swedish pop group performing on stage.

Majority Stake in Tina Turner Catalog Acquired by Pophouse https://t.co/8yS7zAWmfR — Variety (@Variety) March 19, 2026

Tina Turner Deal Aims to Protect Her Legacy

The agreement followed discussions between Pophouse and BMG after Turner's death.

BMG will retain a portion of the music catalog, while Turner's estate was kept informed throughout the process but was not a direct negotiating party.

According to Yahoo, Alistair Norbury said the partnership aims to protect Turner's legacy while introducing her work to new audiences.

"Our responsibility... is to ensure her work continues to resonate... while remaining true to the strength, independence and originality that defined her career," he said.

Turner's influence on music remains unmatched. Over her decades-long career, she sold more than 150 million records and earned 12 Grammy Awards, along with major honors including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Pophouse has recently expanded its reach by acquiring rights to other major artists. In 2024, the company secured the catalog and brand of rock band KISS in a deal worth over $300 million, following the debut of their digital avatars.

It also partnered with artists like Cyndi Lauper and manages much of the catalog of late DJ Avicii.