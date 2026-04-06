Paul McCartney Reveals How Linda McCartney Helped Him Embrace Life After Beatles

Paul McCartney is opening up about how his late wife, Linda McCartney, helped him move forward after the breakup of The Beatles, sharing that her simple advice changed the way he looked at life.

In the documentary "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run," directed by Morgan Neville, the 83-year-old musician spoke about the difficult time following the band's split in 1970. He said losing the group felt like losing a job, which made him feel unsure about what to do next.

"In a situation like that you lost your job, you can get uptight very easily," McCartney said. He explained that Linda helped him relax with a phrase he never forgot: "It's allowed."

McCartney recalled moments when he would doubt himself and say he could not try something new.

According to Fox News, Linda would gently remind him that he could. "It's like all the weight just went off," he said. "It's allowed. Yeah, of course it is." That simple idea, he added, helped him believe that more things were possible than he once thought.

The couple first met in 1967 when Linda was working as a photographer. They married in 1969 and built a life together while raising their children, Mary, Stella, and James. McCartney described his wife as "a freeing influence," noting that her open way of thinking helped shape his own.

Paul McCartney reveals how late wife Linda’s unique personal philosophy got him through Beatles split https://t.co/A5paSbGcua pic.twitter.com/00Fnh3aNVi — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2026

Read more: Paul McCartney Reveals How Small Domestic Moments Helped Him Reconnect with John Lennon

Paul McCartney Praises Linda's Free Spirit

Paul shared that Linda, who grew up in New York, did not want a traditional life. Instead, she followed her love for music and adventure.

"There was a lot of freedom in her thinking," he said, adding that it was "really good" for him during a time of change.

Not long after The Beatles ended, McCartney formed the band Wings, with Linda joining as a keyboardist and vocalist. The group went on to become one of the biggest bands of the 1970s, producing hit songs and winning awards.

Looking back, McCartney said he still admires Linda's voice when he listens to their music. "There was no auto tune... that's real," he said, praising her natural talent and love for singing despite having no formal training, DNYUZ reported.

Linda McCartney died in 1998 at age 58 after battling breast cancer. McCartney later shared that her loss deeply affected him, saying he cried "for about a year on and off." He explained that it was hard not seeing someone he loved so much.