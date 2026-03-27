Paul McCartney Previews Nostalgic 'The Boys of Dungeon Lane' With First Single

Paul McCartney is taking a heartfelt look back at his early life with his newly announced album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, set for release on May 29 through MPL/Capitol Records.

The 14-track project was introduced on March 26 alongside its first single, "Days We Left Behind," a soft acoustic song filled with memories from his youth. The album marks McCartney's first release since 2020's McCartney III and is described as his most personal work yet.

According to the announcement, the project revisits the moments that shaped his life and helped influence modern pop music. It focuses on his childhood in postwar Liverpool and the early days before global fame.

"Days We Left Behind" gives fans a clear sense of the album's tone, Billboard reported. The gentle ballad reflects on the past with lyrics about old places and simple times.

Read more: Paul McCartney Opens Up About Legal Battle With John Lennon After Beatles Split

McCartney Reflects on Youth and Friendship

The title "The Boys of Dungeon Lane" itself comes from a lyric in the song and refers to a road near where McCartney grew up in Liverpool.

"This is very much a memory song for me," McCartney said. He explained that the album is filled with thoughts about his younger years, adding, "It's just a lot of memories of Liverpool."

According to Yahoo, he also recalled growing up in a working-class area, noting that even though his family did not have much, "it didn't matter because all the people were great."

The songs also touch on his early friendships with future Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison, offering a glimpse into the time before they became global icons. These moments are presented with honesty and warmth, showing a more personal side of McCartney's storytelling.

In a nod to his earlier solo work, the album is credited solely to McCartney, who played most of the instruments himself.

The project began about five years ago after a casual meeting with producer Andrew Watt. During a relaxed guitar session, McCartney discovered a new chord progression that inspired the start of the album.