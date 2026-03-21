Latto Confirms Pregnancy Months After Going Public With 21 Savage Relationship

Rapper Latto surprised fans on Friday, March 20, by revealing that she is expecting her first child.

The announcement came alongside the cover art for her upcoming album, Big Mama, where the 27-year-old artist proudly displayed her baby bump while holding a baby cheetah.

The album, which shares Latto's longtime nickname, is set to release on May 29.

In her Instagram post, she simply wrote, "Thank you God," leaving fans excited but guessing about further details regarding her pregnancy.

According to Billboard, Latto's peers quickly celebrated the news. Fellow artists Doechii and SZA commented, "Awwww so happy for you pretty girl," and "GORGEOUS!!! Congratulations," respectively.

Cardi B also weighed in, calling the news "Super buteee congrats," while JT, Monaleo, Flo Milli, and others joined in the messages of support.

In addition to the cover art reveal, Latto shared a snippet from the music video for Big Mama's lead single, "Business & Personal (Intro)."

Latto revealed her pregnancy with the cover of her upcoming album, ‘Big Mama.’ In the first single from the project, she raps about taking her prenatals and playing ‘The Sims.’ https://t.co/7Hi6NMp8Jx — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 20, 2026

Read more: Latto Fans Want Her To Level Up With Better Collabs But She Prefers Unknown Artists Better

Latto Shares Intimate Pregnancy Moments

The video offered an intimate glimpse into her life, showing the rapper setting up a crib, making a scrapbook, and holding a pregnancy test, while a hand with tattoos resembling those of her partner 21 Savage rested on her stomach.

At one point, the camera highlights her bump as she raps, giving fans an up-close view of her pregnancy.

The news comes about six months after Latto officially confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage, whom she referred to as her "husband" during a September 2025 interview with TMZ.

The pair have been rumored to date since 2020, but the relationship only became public last year. 21 Savage is already a father to three children from a previous relationship.

In the days leading up to the announcement, Latto teased the album with a creative Instagram clip featuring a baby cheetah and her walking toward the camera, DailyMail reported.

She narrated, "Before you run the game, you gotta take baby steps to go the distance...Ever since I was a little girl, I always dreamed of having my own. Big Mama. But this time, the stakes way bigger."

Big Mama follows Latto's 2024 album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

Her previous projects, Queen Of Da Souf (2020) and 777 (2022), also charted on the US album rankings.