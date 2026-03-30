Latto's Baby Daddy Mystery Deepens as 21 Savage Responds to Social Media Jokes

The speculation surrounding Latto's pregnancy continues to gain more steam as 21 Savage seems to be responding to the viral jokes circulating about the identity of the father of Latto's unborn child.

As per the latest updates from HotNewHipHop, although many believe that the father of Latto's unborn child is 21 Savage, the rapper has yet to confirm the news, leading to further speculations.

The news surrounding Latto's pregnancy started trending after another rapper, Lil Zay, posted an edited version of the news claiming that he is the father of Latto's unborn child. The post showed Zay appearing to cradle Latto's baby bump, mimicking her pregnancy announcement.

Zay's caption accompanying the post was caught by Livebitez on Instagram. "I guess the cats out the bag now, I can't believe it," he captioned the post. "I'm loss for words this moment means everything to me. The fact that we're bringing our family together this is all I could ever ask for makes me one of the most happiest men on this earth. congratulations to us."

The joke quickly circulated across platforms, with fans debating whether 21 Savage would respond. Reports indicate the Atlanta rapper may have seen the post after it was reshared and tagged on social media, though his direct reaction remains unclear.

Read more: Latto Confirms Pregnancy Months After Going Public With 21 Savage Relationship

Zay later responded to the backlash from some users who took an issue with the joke, defending his actions and using an example of other people doing the same.

There is a neutral introduction before Zay's response to the backlash. Zay called the people who criticized him "annoying asf" fans who "can't take no jokes," indicating that they overreacted to the joke in comparison to other jokes of the same kind.

Recently, 21 Savage spoke up about Latto's pregnancy, which was initially kept a secret by him. His response, while brief, added another layer to the unfolding narrative.

According to TMZ, 21 Savage's social media remark. "Big Mama Not The Little 1," he captioned a repost on his Instagram Story of his purported partner's magazine cover.

Despite the mounting speculation, questions remain about the rapper's personal life. Reports have resurfaced indicating that 21 Savage may still be legally married to Keyanna Joseph, whom he reportedly wed in 2020. However, it was observed that Joseph seemed to be supporting Latto's pregnancy reveal online. Thus, it is possible that the two might be on good terms.

The whole scenario has been leaving fans trying to figure out the details since neither Latto nor 21 Savage has clearly confirmed the paternity of the child. The whole scenario has been creating more and more discussions on various social media platforms.

As the whole scenario is developing, it is creating more and more humor and curiosity.