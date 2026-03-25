Suge Knight Promises to Expose Tupac's Final Moments in Tell-All Memoir, Including Jokes, Wishes

Suge Knight is preparing to release a new memoir that promises to shed light on some of the most closely guarded moments in hip-hop history, including the final hours of Tupac Shakur.

Per RollingStone, the book, titled "Your Pain Is My Joy," is scheduled for release on Aug. 4 and is described as a deeply personal account of Knight's life, career, and experiences during the rise of West Coast rap. The memoir will revisit his time at Death Row Records and offer previously unknown details about Tupac's life and death.

The book has been characterized as "shockingly candid," offering an unfiltered look at Knight's perspective on pivotal events, including the 1996 shooting that led to Tupac's death.

Knight's perspective on the memoir: "I have listened to people try and rewrite history for years."

He continued by clarifying his intentions for the book. The report included his statement, "Your Pain Is My Joy isn't an apology or an excuse: It's my truth about Tupac, Death Row, and my life."

Knight added that readers should expect clarity from his account. He said, "After you read this book, your question marks will turn into periods."

According to a report by HotNewHipHop, the memoir is also expected to revisit Tupac's final moments following the fatal shooting in Las Vegas. Knight, who was present at the time, has previously shared details about the aftermath, including the atmosphere inside the ambulance as both men were transported to the hospital.

Knight's recollection of the incident, he said, "I got out and tried to tell the officers what happened while I was bleeding everywhere."

He continued describing the urgency of the situation. "Also, I then was getting 2Pac out the car, even when the door was open. I had to go over there bleeding everywhere, take the seat belt off him."

Despite the severity of their injuries, Knight recalled an unexpected moment of levity saying, "When we get into the ambulance, Pac is funny as f*ck. He cracking jokes. I'm cracking jokes."

He added that Tupac remained forward-looking even in critical condition. "Pac's like, 'Sh*t, when we heal up, you know what we doing.'"

Knight also shared details about Tupac's final wishes during his hospitalization. "The doctors came in and brought him back."

He continued with a recollection involving Tupac's mother. "And his mom said, 'Don't ever do that again. If he's having complications, don't touch him.'"

Knight concluded the account by recalling her directive to medical staff. He says, "Don't bring him back. Let him go."

The upcoming memoir is expected to offer further revelations about Tupac's legacy and the events surrounding his death, potentially reigniting public discussion about one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.