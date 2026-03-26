Rapper Desiigner Arrested Following Alleged Altercation With Child's Mother

Rapper Desiigner, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was arrested on Monday, March 23, in Horry County, South Carolina, after being charged with domestic violence in the third degree.

The 28-year-old musician posted $1,500 bail and was released from jail on Tuesday, March 24. His bench trial is scheduled for May 6, according to court records obtained by People.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident on March 2 involving the mother of his young child.

Police reports state that Selby returned to their home angry and began yelling while throwing car keys. The situation escalated physically when Selby allegedly ripped the keys from the woman's pants pocket, tore her pants, and then placed their child into a car seat. When the mother tried to intervene, she claims Selby threw her to the ground outside their home.

Authorities reported that she sustained minor scratches on her arm and lower back. The child was reportedly not a witness to the altercation.

Authorities arrived at the scene after Selby had already left. Sources reached out to Selby's representatives for comment, but no statement was provided.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the "Panda" rapper was taken into custody for an incident that allegedly happened earlier this month. Desiigner -- whose legal name is Sidney Royel Selby III -- has since been released on $1,500 bond, according to online records. pic.twitter.com/NRaamGmZQA — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

Rapper Desiigner Shares Music Online

According to Yahoo, Desiigner, best known for his 2015 hit single "Panda," rose to fame quickly and has collaborated with artists such as Kanye West, BTS, Pusha T, Ty Dolla Sign, and Quavo.

Despite his success, the rapper has had previous legal issues. In April 2023, he was charged with indecent exposure on a Delta Airlines flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis. A flight attendant reported that he exposed himself multiple times despite being asked to stop.

Selby was later convicted in September 2023, sentenced to 120 hours of community service, fined $5,000, and placed on two years' probation. He was not required to register as a sex offender.

Following that incident, Desiigner admitted he struggled with his mental health. "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," he said in a statement at the time.

"I landed back in the states, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me."

Despite his recent legal troubles, Desiigner continued to promote his music. After his March 23 arrest, he shared the video for his song "Relax" on Instagram, though he did not comment on the domestic violence charge.