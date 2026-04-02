How AI-Generated Songs Are Changing the Music Landscape and Challenging Musicians

Artificial intelligence-generated songs landed on Billboard charts for the first time in 2025, as tools that can produce full tracks in seconds compete for listener attention and royalties while prompting major record labels to file copyright lawsuits and hundreds of artists to warn of threats to their livelihoods.

According to Billboard, the shift marks the latest sign that generative AI is moving from experimental novelty to a tangible force in the music business. Acts created with AI have charted on Billboard rankings, secured record deals and generated millions of streams, even as industry groups and creators push back against unlicensed training of the underlying models.

Breaking Rust, an AI-powered act, reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart with "Walk My Walk" and debuted at No. 9 on the emerging artists chart, Billboard reported. Another AI persona, Xania Monet, landed on the Adult R&B Airplay and Hot Gospel Songs charts before signing a multi-million-dollar record deal with Hallwood Media. Other examples include "A Million Colors" by Vinih Pray, created with Suno, which reached the TikTok Viral 50 chart.

Suno alone generates 7 million songs a day — the equivalent of an entire Spotify catalog every two weeks — according to an unpublished company pitch deck obtained by Billboard. Streaming service Deezer reported receiving as many as 50,000 fully AI-generated tracks daily by late 2025, up sharply from earlier in the year. A November 2025 Deezer/Ipsos survey found 97% of listeners could not distinguish between fully AI-generated music and human-made tracks in a blind test.

The Recording Industry Association of America filed copyright infringement lawsuits against Suno and Udio in June 2024 on behalf of Sony Music Entertainment, UMG Recordings and Warner Records. The suits, filed in federal courts in Massachusetts and New York, alleged the companies copied massive amounts of copyrighted sound recordings without permission to train their models, enabling outputs that imitate human artists across genres.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said at the time that the industry supports responsible AI development centered on human creativity but that unlicensed services "set back the promise of genuinely innovative AI for us all." Some of the cases have since led to settlements. Universal Music Group reached an opt-in licensing deal with Udio in October 2025, and Warner Music Group settled with both companies, Billboard reported.

According to Rolling Stone, more than 200 artists, including Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj, signed an open letter in April 2024 organized by the Artist Rights Alliance. The letter called on AI developers, tech companies and platforms to stop using artists' work without permission to train models.

"When used irresponsibly, AI poses enormous threats to our ability to protect our privacy, our identities, our music and our livelihoods," the letter stated. "These efforts are directly aimed at replacing the work of human artists with massive quantities of AI-created 'sounds' and 'images' that substantially dilute the royalty pools that are paid out to artists. For many working musicians, artists and songwriters who are just trying to make ends meet, this would be catastrophic."

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has acknowledged widespread use of AI tools among creators while stressing the need to protect human artistry. In a meeting with the U.S. Copyright Office last year, Mason Jr. demonstrated how easily AI can mimic human work but reiterated that copyright protects people, not machines. The academy's Grammy rules require meaningful human authorship; works with no human contribution are ineligible.

Industry observers note that AI-generated tracks still represent a small slice of overall consumption.

Billboard has reported that while individual AI artists post modest equivalent album units, scaling to thousands of such acts could begin to register as measurable market share on par with some independent labels. Streaming platforms and publishers have begun striking licensing deals with AI companies to address the legal and economic issues.

The developments have also fueled policy discussions. The Recording Academy has advocated for legislation such as the NO FAKES Act to protect against unauthorized digital replicas of artists' voices and likenesses.

As AI music tools proliferate, the industry continues to grapple with how to balance innovation against the preservation of compensation and credit for human creators. Some labels and platforms have introduced policies distinguishing or restricting AI-generated content, while others explore collaborative uses that keep artists in control.