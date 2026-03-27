Kanye West Reveals 'Bully' Songs in Handwritten Note, Pledges No AI Production

Kanye West, now officially going by Ye, revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated album Bully in a handwritten note posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, March 25.

The note confirms the album will feature 18 tracks and emphasizes that no artificial intelligence was used in its production.

"BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," Ye wrote, putting to rest rumors about AI-generated vocals or beats.

The upcoming album, Ye's first solo project since 2021's Donda, includes tracks fans have heard in earlier leaks, such as "Preacher Man," "Beauty and the Beast," "Last Breath," and "Father," the latter rumored to feature Travis Scott.

While the full list of producers has not yet been confirmed, longtime collaborator Mike Dean is expected to be involved, HipHopDx reported.

The project will be released via Gamma, the independent label founded by Larry Jackson, who has worked with Ye since his Apple Music days.

SNEAKO speaks with Akademiks as Ye drops the official BULLY tracklist ahead of tonight… says fans will be locked in on the “no AI” angle and predicts Ye is about to deliver another undeniable classic when people doubt him. 👀



“Ye’s legacy is still amazing. I always warn people… pic.twitter.com/B65UohmUVX — SNEAKO UPDATES (@Sneak0o) March 27, 2026

Kanye West to Perform 'Bully' Live at SoFi Stadium

According to Billboard, despite sharing the tracklist, Ye has not confirmed whether Bully will officially drop on its scheduled release date of Friday, March 27.

Listening parties are planned worldwide this weekend, and Ye is set to perform the album live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and April 3. These shows will mark Ye's first stadium performances since 2021's Larry Hoover Benefit concert and his first official US tour dates since the 2016 Saint Pablo Tour.

Ye has kept a low profile on social media in the weeks leading up to Bully's release, a departure from his typical album rollout style.

The rapper has faced significant backlash over antisemitic statements in recent years, leading to the loss of major partnerships, including with Adidas and Gap.

In March, he published a full-page letter in The Wall Street Journal, expressing regret and attributing his actions to a brain injury from a 2002 car accident.

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions... It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," he wrote.

Ye described Bully as a more positive record, comparing it to Lauryn Hill's "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and Gnarls Barkley's style. He explained that all samples were handled manually: "I chopp[ed] up all the samples by hand... I'm just hyper-next-level frequency right now."