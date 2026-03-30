Chilli's Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Dragged Into Political Chaos as TLC Fans Threaten to Bail

Chilli is at the center of political controversy after revelations about campaign donations and a social media post about former first lady Michelle Obama ignited backlash, drawing her actor boyfriend Matthew Lawrence into the fray.

Chilli's response. "I WANT TO BE CLEAR: I am not MAGA and do not support any of the many policies that are causing great harm to the American people. I made a mistake too many make: I did not read the fine print. I thought I was supporting causes against human trafficking and for veterans," she wrote on Instagram as reported by Atlanta Black Star.

Per Meidas News, Chilli also addressed her repost of a long-debunked Michelle Obama conspiracy. She explained in a video accompanying her post, "I see that all of these buttons are very, very close together and clearly I was scrolling and my thumb hit the repost button. Again I had no clue something like this happened until I got all the calls."

She further defended her character, stating, "I would never post anything like that. That is not my character. I have supported the Obamas," noting she contributed to both of Barack Obama's campaigns and voted for him while supporting Michelle's initiatives for children.

Read more: TLC's Chilli REJECTED Usher's Marriage Proposal, Affected His Future Relationships: 'A Great Deal of Pain'

Fans, however, were not placated, and social media reactions targeted both Chilli and Lawrence. "Got with a white man and started thinking white man thoughts," one commenter wrote, while another added, "let her white man come to her rescue." Others threatened to boycott TLC's upcoming co-headlining tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, citing disappointment over her political ties.

Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Chilli's bandmate, also faced scrutiny, as past comments linking her to MAGA supporters resurfaced. In a 2017 interview with Vice, Watkins said, "Some of my friends voted for him — I can't understand it — but I wonder if they're happy now," referencing the political fallout from prior group controversies.

The controversy comes amid a broader discussion about colorism and identity. Chilli previously corrected fans who described her skin tone, calling herself "caramel" rather than "chocolate," which stirred debate among supporters.

With the backlash combining political donations, social media missteps, and her personal life, Chilli and Lawrence find themselves at the intersection of public scrutiny. The outlet reports that the situation has created uncertainty for TLC's tour, as some fans now question whether they will attend.

Read more: TLC Makes Comeback: Girl Group Talks Upcoming TV Show, Broadway Musical [DETAILS]