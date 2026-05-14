Nicki’ Minaj’s Shocking Move: Fans Allegedly Getting Blocked for Supporting ‘Next Barbie’

Nicki Minaj has reportedly started blocking and unfollowing some of her most dedicated fans, known as the Barbz, sparking widespread discussion in the hip-hop community. The cause appears to be the growing popularity of a new 19-year-old rapper named Trim, who has drawn frequent comparisons to the veteran artist.

Trim, hailing from Charleston, South Carolina, has been gaining attention for her animated flow, colorful visuals, and doll-inspired style reminiscent of early Nicki Minaj. This similarity has led to a mix of admiration and tension among Nicki's fanbase, per AllHipHop.

According to multiple reports, several prominent Barbz fan accounts have been blocked by Nicki after posting content related to Trim or showing support for the rising star. One of the blocked accounts was even known as "The Head Barb," highlighting the unusual nature of this social media sweep within Nicki's own fancircle.

Fans and observers note that Nicki Minaj herself once looked up to Lil Kim and openly drew from her style and influence early in her career. Many see Trim as similarly inspired by Nicki, rather than as a direct rival.

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Despite the controversy, Trim has not publicly commented on the situation so far. However, her name continues to circulate strongly within hip-hop discussions, marking her as a talent to watch.

Some Barbz fans defend Nicki's actions as loyalty to their idol, while others view Trim as a fresh face who respects the path Nicki forged and doesn't pose a true threat. The debate remains active online as fans weigh in on the evolving dynamics.

Meanwhile, a report from Yahoo! Entertainment said that Nicki Minaj explained that she supports Donald Trump because she views him as a bold and influential figure. In an interview with TIME Magazine, the rapper admitted she had supported Trump privately for some time but was hesitant to speak publicly because the music industry is largely seen as politically Democratic.

Nicki said she hopes her openness will encourage others to express their beliefs without fear of backlash. She also revealed that her decision to publicly support Trump became stronger after Anna Paulina Luna repeatedly contacted her following an alleged swatting incident in 2025, which made her feel genuinely supported by someone in politics.

Read more: Nicki Minaj Says Trump's Treatment During Campaign Drove Her Political Shift