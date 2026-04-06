Chilli Reveals the Real Story Behind TLC's 'Broke' Grammy Moment: 'The Label Was Not Happy'

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, one of the founders of TLC, talked about the group's famous Grammy speech from 1996, in which they talked about how hard it was for them to make money even though they were at the top of the charts and sold millions of albums.

At the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, Chilli recalled, "Oh, yes. You know what's funny? My son sent that to me. He was like, 'Mom, I've never seen this.' And it's so funny. Yeah, but that was a real thing. We didn't get pulled off. But I'm sure the label was not happy that we said that, but it was the truth, per The News."

T-Boz, 55, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Hilarious. Yeah, it was the truth."

Chilli emphasized that the band hoped their story could help other artists navigating similar challenges. "We hope that our story was helpful to many other artists," she said. "And obviously, we've learned so much and we are definitely very much in control of our business. So we don't play those games."

Reflecting on the original Grammy press conference, T-Boz added a candid perspective. "I can say this, everything's not going the way we so-called 'would want it to be' or 'how it should be.'"

Chilli elaborated on the financial struggles, stating, "We're not gonna sugarcoat anything anymore. Well, I'll put it to you this way. We are the biggest-selling female group ever, 10 million albums worldwide. We have worked very hard. We have been in this business for five years. And we are broke as broke can be."

She also clarified the intent behind the statement. "We're not trying to be a sad story," Chilli said. "It might be hard to believe because we've sold so many albums, but it is possible. That's the deal here, and we're not happy at all."

Chilli credited their late bandmate, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, for her honesty at the time, recalling, "I can't go into everything right now, but trust me, you can sell 10 million albums and be broke if you have greedy people behind you."

At the recent awards, TLC performed alongside Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, highlighting hits like No Scrubs and Waterfalls. The groups are set to join forces for the It's Iconic Tour, which kicks off on Aug. 15 in Franklin, Tenn., and will run through Oct. 11 in Concord, California.

Chilli reflected on the enduring appeal of their music, telling People, "The music from the Nineties, it's just ... the lyrical content is great. You can put on a song no matter how you're feeling. Once you hit the 2000s, the lyrical content just changes. The beats are crazy, but it's just different. And it's crazy to see eight-year-olds sitting in the audience singing all of the songs."