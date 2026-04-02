Inside the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special: Reunions, Songs, and More

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" is finally here, and fans around the world are celebrating the return of one of Disney's most beloved shows.

Streaming on Disney+, the special marks exactly 20 years since the series first aired, bringing back music, memories, and familiar faces that defined a generation.

Cyrus explained her approach clearly, saying, "I didn't want to do this modern approach to Hannah. I wanted to keep it preserved." She shared that revisiting the character "felt like home again," showing just how personal the experience was for her.

This one-hour special mixes interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments, giving fans both old and new something to enjoy.

A Celebration That Feels Like Breaking News

Even though the show ended years ago, the anniversary special feels like a major entertainment event today. Disney has gone all out, releasing full collections of the series and related movies to build excitement.

The special is described as a "love letter" to fans, filled with unseen footage and emotional reflections. It was filmed in front of a live audience, which helps recreate the energy of the original show.

According to Teen Vogue, Miley Cyrus herself spoke about the lasting impact of Hannah Montana, saying, "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am... what started as a TV show became a shared experience."

Music That Brings Back Memories

One of the biggest highlights of the special is the music. Miley Cyrus performs some of the show's most iconic songs, including "The Best of Both Worlds" and "The Climb." She even steps fully into character again, wearing a sparkling outfit and styling her hair to match Hannah's famous look.

There's also a brand-new song included in the special, giving fans something fresh while still honoring the past. This mix of old and new keeps the experience exciting and meaningful.

Emotional Reunions and Special Guests

The special is not just about Miley—it also brings back important people from her past. One of the most touching moments is her reunion with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who played her dad on the show.

Together, they sit in a recreated version of the Stewart family living room and share stories about how the show began. These moments feel real and emotional, giving fans a deeper look behind the scenes.

Another exciting surprise is the appearance of Selena Gomez, a fellow Disney star and longtime friend, Variety reported. Her cameo adds to the feeling that this special is a true reunion of a Disney era.

The interview portion, led by Alex Cooper, also helps guide the story, allowing Cyrus to open up about her journey in a relaxed and honest way.

Recreated Sets and Hidden Details

To make the experience feel authentic, Disney rebuilt famous sets from the show, including the Stewart home and Hannah's closet. These spaces are filled with old costumes, fan letters, and personal items saved over the years.

Miley Cyrus also adds small nostalgic touches, like recreating her famous hair flip and referencing classic Disney Channel moments. These details may seem small, but they help fans feel like they are stepping back in time.

One emotional scene shows Cyrus driving along the coast, reflecting on her life then and now. It connects her past as Hannah with her present self, making the special feel complete.

Why This Special Matters Today

In a time when many shows are being rebooted or remade, this anniversary special takes a different approach. Instead of changing the story, it celebrates it.

For longtime fans, it brings back memories of childhood. For younger viewers, it offers a chance to discover why the show was so important.

Cyrus summed it up best when she said this project is her way of thanking fans who stayed with her for 20 years.