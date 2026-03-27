Miley Cyrus' Ultimatum Reportedly Led to Dad's No-Show at 'Hannah Montana' Premiere Amid Strained Relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus did not attend the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, sparking questions about his relationship with daughter Miley Cyrus.

According to Stylecaster, sources say the singer and actor declined to attend after Miley invited him only on the condition that he come without his girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley.

An insider told gossip columnist Rob Shuter that Miley "wants a relationship with her dad," but "her mom comes first. That's not negotiable." The source explained that Miley was protective of the event being a night dedicated to her mother, Tish Cyrus, who had supported her career from the beginning.

Billy Ray and Hurley began dating in 2025 following his divorce from Tish. The source said Billy Ray saw his attendance as a "package deal" with Hurley and chose to stand by his personal relationship rather than attend alone.

"Her mom gave her all this," the insider said. "This was her mom's night." Another source added, "He wasn't going to separate his personal life to make anyone else comfortable."

Despite their ongoing communication, insiders say the father-daughter relationship is far from healed. Miley's loyalty remains with her mother as she tries to rebuild ties with her dad.

Billy Ray's participation in the Hannah Montana special hinted at a thawing of the ice in the family, a welcome change after years of reported friction stemming from his divorce. Yet, this episode underscores the persistent difficulties within the family.

Tish, Miley's mother, was said to be the one who initially proposed Billy Ray play her father on the show, a move that ultimately propelled Miley's career.

Billy Ray Cyrus, on the other hand, has expressed regret over the show's effect on his loved ones. In a 2011 GQ interview, he admitted he'd wipe the slate clean, given the chance, hoping to heal the divisions that had formed within his family.

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special was a significant moment for Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus, yet their personal bond is still a complex one.

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus: A Glimpse into Miley Cyrus' Parents and Their Shared History

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, the parents of Miley Cyrus, have been integral to her life and career since the start. They wed in 1993, and together they raised five children. Their story is one of family closeness, but also of a later separation.

Billy Ray Cyrus rose to fame with his 1992 country hit "Achy Breaky Heart," just a year after meeting Tish at a club. The couple married in Tennessee on December 28, 1993, and have five children: Brandi and Trace from Tish's previous relationship, whom Billy Ray later adopted; and Miley, Braison, and Noah, their children together.

According to People magazine, Billy Ray, though a successful musician himself, initially had reservations about Miley pursuing a career in entertainment. He worried about the industry's capacity for disappointment. Tish, however, championed Miley's aspirations. She had once envisioned a performance career for herself but had ultimately retreated from that path, held back by her own anxieties.

Miley has been candid about how her relationship with her parents has changed over time. In 2024, she characterized her father as offering guidance, a "map," of sorts, for navigating life, while she held her mother up as a hero. Miley also shared that she came out as queer to her mother when she was 14. Although the conversation presented some initial hurdles for Tish, it ultimately brought them closer together.

Billy Ray and Miley have collaborated musically on several occasions, including songs like "Butterfly Fly Away" and "Ready, Set, Don't Go." Billy Ray also achieved a No. 1 hit in 2019 as a featured artist on the remix of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

After nearly three decades of marriage, Billy Ray and Tish announced their divorce in April 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. They emphasized their commitment to remain close as co-parents and friends. Since then, both have found new partners: Tish married actor Dominic Purcell in 2023, with Miley serving as a bridesmaid; Billy Ray wed singer Firerose later that year but filed for divorce in 2024 and began dating actress Elizabeth Hurley in 2025.

Miley Cyrus has spoken about how she and her father experience fame differently. She pointed out that Billy Ray's childhood was marked by less security, whereas she was brought up in a stable, both financially and emotionally. Miley also acknowledged her mother, who had been a steadfast source of support and protection throughout her ascent to fame.