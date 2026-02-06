Zayn Malik Announces His Biggest Solo Tour Ever With 31 Dates Worldwide

Zayn Malik is gearing up for his largest solo tour yet, hitting arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico, and the UK.

The singer, 33, revealed the itinerary on Thursday, just days after announcing his fifth studio album, KONNAKOL.

According to Variety, the tour will kick off on May 12 at Manchester's AO Arena, with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London's The O2 on May 23 ahead of the UK Spring Bank Holiday. North American and Latin American dates include Los Angeles, Mexico City, and São Paulo, concluding on November 20 in Miami at Kaseya Center.

Additional North and South American dates will be announced as the tour progresses.

Tickets will be available first through ZAYN VIP KEY pre-sale starting February 10, with general sales opening on February 13.

Pre-sale access will automatically be granted to existing ZAYN VIP KEY holders through a unique passcode in the app.

This tour marks a major step for Zayn, who previously canceled shows due to "extreme anxiety." In 2024, he pulled out of a Newcastle City Hall performance on his Stairway to the Sky UK tour.

At the time, Zayn apologized on Instagram Stories, writing, "I'm so sorry to do this but my voice just isn't there at all tonight and without it there's no show."

He added, "I'm truly sorry to let you down, especially at such short notice... I held onto hope until the very last moment. I'm hopeful with some rest tonight I'll be back on stage tomorrow. My deepest apologies Newcastle. Love you all."

KONNAKOL: A Personal Album Inspired by Heritage

Zayn's new album, KONNAKOL, is set for release on April 17, 2026, with the lead single "Die For Me" dropping on February 6.

The singer's South Asian heritage has shaped the project, with its artwork depicting half of Zayn's face merged with a snow leopard, a symbol of the region.

Zayn's announcement comes amid continued success for his former One Direction bandmates. Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson both topped the UK Singles and Album charts last week, 15 years after the band's first hit, "What Makes You Beautiful," reached number one.

Harry's new single "Aperture," from his fourth solo album Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally, became his third UK chart-topper, while Louis' How Did I Get Here? also reached number one.