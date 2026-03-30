T-Boz Spills Tea: Chilli's Secret Trump Support Exposed in Rare Audio

A resurfaced audio clip of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins has sparked renewed controversy concerning her TLC bandmate Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, with speculation emerging concerning Chilli's political beliefs and past activities. This comes amid an environment of public figures and their political beliefs.

In the unearthed audio, T-Boz appears to reference her bandmate's voting history. The remark was made during a broader discussion about U.S. politics and civic engagement, according to AllHipHop.

"My group member voted for him," T-Boz says in the clip.

The statement, while brief, has fueled speculation across social media platforms. However, it does not independently confirm how Chilli voted in any election. According to the outlet, a source familiar with the audio claims the alleged support dates back to Donald Trump's first presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton, suggesting what the source described as long-term backing.

The report also notes that Federal Election Commission records show donations attributed to Chilli linked to Republican causes, further intensifying online debate. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, despite this, Chilli has previously denied affiliation with Trump's Make America Great Again movement.

READ MORE: TLC's Chilli REJECTED Usher's Marriage Proposal, Affected His Future Relationships: 'A Great Deal of Pain'

The controversy has also been fueled by past comments made in public by the celebrity. During the racial justice protests in 2020, sparked by the death of George Floyd, Chilli gave her views on social issues in an interview.

In that interview, she addressed her views on activism and equality. "I personally didn't go to any marches or anything like that, but for me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?" said Chilli. "Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things, you know what I'm saying? So, I just think that just the whole what happened – police brutality – against these young black boys, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a Caucasian teen kid that this was happening to or whatever."

Social media users have also pointed to other past incidents, including debates over colorism stemming from a 2024 Instagram interaction. Critics argued that her response to a comment about her complexion raised broader concerns about representation and identity.

T-Boz appears to throw shade at Chilli after taking to social media to post a photo of just her and Lisa Left Eye. pic.twitter.com/9qknCayqOA — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) March 30, 2026

Additionally, online observers noted a now-deleted post by T-Boz featuring herself and late TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, which excluded Chilli. While no explanation was provided, the timing drew attention amid the ongoing discourse.

Speaking to the outlet offered a more direct allegation regarding Chilli's political stance. "Chilli is a known Trump supporter and is lying through her teeth trying to save face for the TLC Iconic Tour with Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue," the source said. "She regularly follows right-wingers and likes their comments."

As of publication, Chilli has not publicly responded to the resurfaced audio or the latest wave of criticism.

READ MORE: TLC's Chilli REJECTED Usher's Marriage Proposal, Affected His Future Relationships: 'A Great Deal of Pain'