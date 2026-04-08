Sabrina Carpenter Ditches Blonde for Sultry New Look as She Promises 'Most Ambitious' Coachella Show

Sabrina Carpenter is turning heads ahead of her upcoming festival appearance, unveiling a striking new look and hinting at what she calls her "most ambitious" show yet at Coachella.

This is the 26-year-old pop sensation who has always been known for her iconic blonde hair, but she shocked all her fans when she made an appearance as a brunette in some cover pictures that will be published in Perfect magazine.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Carpenter appeared "unrecognizable" in the editorial spread, sporting a long, straight dark wig with bangs in one shot and shorter, tousled curls in another. Moreover, the photos were an array of daring style decisions, ranging from bold eye makeup to avant-garde fashion silhouettes.

Carpenter spoke about pushing herself out of her comfort zone during the interview. She said, "We got to really try some looks that I've never tried before."

She elaborated further on the creative direction, saying, "Lots of wigs, lots of different make-up for me, lots of shapes that maybe I wouldn't normally wear."

The visual reinvention comes as Carpenter gears up for a high-profile return to the stage. Known for her polished pop performances, the singer is now promising something bigger and more personal for her upcoming festival set.

Speaking about her preparation process, she said, "It's the most ambitious show I've ever done."

Carpenter emphasized the extended timeline behind the production, explaining,"It's probably the most time I've ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I'm building it."

She contrasted the experience with previous tours, noting, "Most of the time, you're really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals."

This time, however, the process has been more deliberate. She added, "but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it's been a long journey. It will be very special."

Carpenter's upcoming performance follows a busy year that included the release of her album Man's Best Friend and a 72-date tour that concluded in Los Angeles in late 2025. However, despite getting nominated for six Grammys in 2026, none were won, and her upcoming performance is likely to mark the beginning of a fresh phase in her career.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter stirred controversy with a provocative music video alongside Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline, featuring a chaotic mansion break-in and wild partying, according to AOL.

The video shows the trio engaging in risky and rebellious antics before escaping authorities. The storyline also appears to draw inspiration from the infamous Bling Ring burglaries.