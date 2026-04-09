Afroman Compares Ohio Raid to Diddy's, Fires Back at Cops in Brutal Mockery

Rapper Afroman has openly criticized the Ohio deputies who raided his home in 2022, comparing the incident to the high-profile 2024 raids of Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes and releasing music aimed at mocking the officers.

In an interview with Andrew Callaghan, the "Because I Got High" artist, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, discussed the raid by the Adams County Sheriff's Office in August 2022 over a warrant alleging drug trafficking and kidnapping.

"I've seen homicide detectives walk up to the guy they're about to arrest, gun in holster, clipboards down by their leg. 'Hey man, you need to come with us downtown, man. We got to talk,'" Afroman said. "They don't run up to a dude like they did me," highlighting what he described as excessive force.

He compared his experience to Diddy's 2024 raids in Los Angeles and Miami, noting a difference in approach. "Like they did all that stuff to Puff Daddy. They brought the tanks. They brought all that stuff, right? Did they have to do that to arrest him? No. They walked up to him in the hotel like, 'How you doing? Let's go.' He like, 'Okay, buddy.' So all that shit was for show. That was intimidation. That's bullying," he said, according to Complex.

READ MORE: Afroman Sued by Police for Using Raid Footage in Music Video: 'It's Malicious, Humiliating'?

Afroman said he decided to respond by "playing the bully game" himself, creating songs and music videos using surveillance footage from the raid. "They was trying to intimidate and bully me. So I was ready to play the bully game with them. And then they lost the bully game with all their AR-15s and Beetle Bailey helmets, and battle shields," he explained.

He also addressed a deputy who cried during court proceedings over one of his videos, saying her tears were "fake." "I'm not trying to bully her," Afroman said. "Those tears are fake. She wasn't — She's playing a tough guy. Let's cut the crap. We playing this equality game. We going to say men and women are equal, right? Okay. Lisa is equivalent to a man. Hey man, this ain't no time to be crying."

Afroman further mocked the officers' presence during the raid: "You wasn't crying when you was in my yard with that AR-15, man. Equal person. Now you want to play your female card with your face facing the jury. I ain't mad at her," he said.

According to BBC, the rapper also taunted the officers in his 2023 album Lemon Pound Cake, including the tracks "Lemon Pound Cake" and "Will You Help Me Repair My Door?" The outlet reported that Afroman's public comments and music videos continue to lampoon the deputies while defending his own actions.