Kanye West Visa Rejection Forces Wireless Festival Cancellation in London

London's Wireless Festival has been canceled after the UK government denied rapper Kanye West entry due to his past antisemitic comments.

The three-day festival, set to take place from July 10 to 12 in Finsbury Park, had announced West as the headliner for all nights.

A statement on the festival's social media page confirmed the cancellation and assured fans that "all ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

The Home Office stated that allowing West, also known as Ye, into the U.K. "would not benefit the public good," according to BBC reports.

West's controversial statements in recent years, including antisemitic remarks, were cited as the primary reason for the visa denial.

West, 45, had been attempting a comeback after issuing a public apology in January through a full-page Wall Street Journal ad.

"I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular," he wrote.

His apology paved the way for the release of his album Bully in March, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard charts despite mixed reviews, Rolling Stone reported.

Earlier this month, West also attempted a comeback concert in Los Angeles, which was marked by technical problems and organizational hiccups. He had scheduled additional performances in Mexico and France.

The annual U.K. music event Wireless Festival has been canceled after rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was denied entry to the country.



The U.K. Home Office stated that Ye's presence in the country "would not be conducive to the public good." https://t.co/RARV0OIINF — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 7, 2026

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The announcement of West as Wireless Festival headliner drew immediate backlash. London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemned the booking, calling West's past comments "offensive and wrong" and "not reflective of London's values."

Other critics included the Jewish Leadership Council, singer-actor Benjamin Haim-Isaac, and actor David Schwimmer.

According to Yahoo, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer added, "Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted clearly and firmly wherever it appears."

Following the controversy, major sponsor Pepsi withdrew its support from the festival.

Melvin Benn, who runs Wireless Festival, described West's antisemitic remarks as "abhorrent" but urged fans to remain open to forgiveness.

West offered to meet with London's Jewish community to discuss the issue, but hours later, the festival's cancellation was confirmed.

No other performers had been announced for the festival, though a dedicated YeWireless.com site had been created to collect presale information. Reps for West and Wireless Festival have not commented further on the situation.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive full refunds automatically, and the organizers emphasized that the decision was final.