Pink to Front 2026 Tony Awards After Broadway-Inspired Promo Video

Pink is set to host the 2026 Tony Awards, bringing a fresh surprise to Broadway's biggest night after a playful promo video revealed her unexpected role.

The Grammy-winning star announced the news through a Broadway-themed Instagram clip where she humorously "breaks into" a stage performance dressed as a 1920s flapper.

In the video, she jokingly declares, "Now, I've been on Broadway. Now, I can host the Tonys," before being escorted offstage, People reported. The lighthearted moment quickly caught attention online and set the tone for her upcoming role.

In her post, Pink explained how she reacted when first offered the job. "When I was asked to host @thetonyawards, my first question was — don't you need to have been on Broadway for this?" she wrote. She added that she decided to "fix that. Kind of," while celebrating the honor of hosting one of theater's most important nights.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7 and will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The event will celebrate the best of the 2025–2026 Broadway season, featuring performances from nominated shows and appearances from theater's biggest stars.

Pink Named Host Of 2026 Tony Awards https://t.co/drDmH6ug1B — Deadline (@DEADLINE) April 9, 2026

Pink Says Broadway 'Makes Absolute Magic'

According to RollingStone, Pink said she deeply respects the Broadway community, calling it one of the hardest-working groups in entertainment.

"The Broadway community is the hardest working in showbiz," she wrote. "They show up every single night, sometimes twice, and make absolute magic."

This marks the first time Pink will host a major awards show. Organizers said her global stage experience and high-energy performances made her a standout choice, even though most previous hosts have been Broadway veterans like Cynthia Erivo and other theater performers.

Pink has not appeared in a Broadway production herself, but her music is already part of the stage world.

Songs like "Raise Your Glass" and "F**kin' Perfect" have been featured in hit musicals, including "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "& Juliet", showing her strong connection to theater culture.

The singer has also recently spent more time in New York City, where she has been supporting her daughter Willow's interest in theater. She has attended shows with her family and even performed Broadway-inspired moments during TV appearances.

The 2026 Tony Awards will air live on June 7, honoring another year of outstanding performances on stage.