Hassan Campbell Alleges 'Afrika Bambaataa Is the Black Jeffrey Epstein' — Created More Abusers

Following Afrika Bambaataa's passing, controversies surrounding the legendary hip-hop artist have not been silenced, as Hassan Campbell has once again stirred up controversy over both old and new allegations in a viral video post.

It is clear that there has always been a certain rift within the Hip-Hop world over the issue at hand, as Bambaataa has not only been celebrated for his influence on Hip-Hop music but has also faced many unaddressed allegations.

Per AllHipHop, Campbell has addressed these allegations, along with raising some new issues in his latest statement. He said that people may have known about the alleged misconduct and used it for leverage, but no independent verification has confirmed this.

Campbell said,"Afrika Bambaataa is the Black Jeffrey Epstein."

The comparison references Jeffrey Epstein, whose criminal case involved widespread abuse and trafficking. Campbell's assertion, which cannot be substantiated, has further added fuel to the fire on social media and in the Hip-Hop community.

READ MORE: French Rapper Solo Accuses Africa Bambaataa of Sexually Assaulting Him at 16 While Watching Porn

Campbell further made several assertions regarding the extent of the alleged abuse by Bambaataa. While some accusers, including Ronald Savage, have publicly come forward in the past, Campbell suggested a far greater number of victims, a claim that has not been substantiated by documented reports.

Campbell added, "Bam created more Bams."

The statement alludes to what Campbell described as a possible cycle of abuse, though these assertions remain allegations and have not been confirmed by authorities or independent investigations.

People involved in the discussion have expressed differing opinions, complicating the debate further. Bee-Stinger has now dissociated himself from any larger context related to the allegations, showing once again how even those who know about the story have different views.

Campbell noted that his most recent comments represent a "final chapter" in this matter; however, it seems that more information might come out in his upcoming book.

While looking back at Bambaataa's career within the Hip-Hop culture, one can see that such accusations show how hard it is to merge the artistry of an artist with such serious allegations. As for many other charges, there is still no legal closure to this issue.

Meanwhile, a report by HotNewHipHop highlights renewed controversy surrounding allegations by Hassan Campbell against Afrika Bambaataa, as commentator Charleston White publicly questioned their credibility.

The outlet notes that a resurfaced 2023 interview shows White disputing Campbell's claims of sexual abuse, arguing instead that the encounters described were consensual and criticizing the absence of legal action. His remarks drew backlash online, with critics calling them insensitive while others supported his stance.

The article reiterates that Campbell has long accused Bambaataa of abuse dating back to his teenage years, allegations that have been echoed by other accusers over the past decade but remain legally unresolved in many instances.