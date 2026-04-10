Luke Bryan Claps Back at Booing Fans Defending Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'

Country star Luke Bryan has spoken out in defense of fellow judge Carrie Underwood after she was booed by fans during an episode of "American Idol" in March.

The incident occurred during the show's "Hollywood Week in Music City – Part 2" segment when Underwood questioned a contestant's decision to perform an original song. The audience responded with boos, prompting Underwood to post on X (formerly Twitter), "Boo me. I don't care."

Underwood reiterated her stance on the April 8 episode of the official "American Idol" podcast, saying, "I don't care. I can't lie, I'm a terrible liar. As a fan of the show, if there was ever somebody that kind of had an off night and everybody's like, 'Oh, my God that's so great,' I'm sitting at home being like, 'What? Liars!'"

Bryan, who won the show's fourth season, expressed empathy for Underwood's position as a judge, reported Billboard. "It's tough to do as a judge," Bryan said on the podcast with co-judge Lionel Richie. "It takes a lot of confidence in yourself, and you don't want to say something that's going to tank them in the competition. It's just something that they need to be thinking about if they go forward."

When the boos erupted during the March episode, Bryan defended Underwood to the crowd, saying, "She only won this. She knows."

"American Idol" is currently down to 11 finalists in its 24th season. The next episode airs Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

Carrie Underwood Credits Faith for Staying Grounded Amid Hollywood's "Self-Serving" Nature

Meanwhile, in a separate report by Fox News, Underwood says her faith has been essential in helping her navigate the entertainment industry's challenges and maintain her roots.

Underwood, who first rose to fame as the winner of "American Idol" in 2005, spoke with Fox News Digital following a recent faith-themed episode of the singing competition. She described Hollywood as a "self-serving business," where it is easy to lose touch with reality.

"Faith is the thing that can keep you grounded," Underwood said. "When you're in the entertainment industry, there's a lot of things that... it's just not real life. You can get caught up in a lot."

The Oklahoma native emphasized the importance of staying connected to her values amid the pressures of fame. "Everybody around you is there to make sure you're good, and you're happy, and you have everything you need, and I feel like you can start to... you can lose your roots real fast," she added.

Underwood rose to stardom with hit singles like "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats" from her debut album *Some Hearts*, which remains the bestselling debut album by a solo female country artist. She has since released nine studio albums and returned to "American Idol" as a judge last year.

Reflecting on her role mentoring contestants, Underwood said, "Every once in a while, I will see glimpses of myself in a hopeful." She praised the show's decision to feature a faith-themed night, during which she performed the worship song "How Great Thou Art."

"It was joyful, it was happy," she said of the episode. "People up there sharing their heart... It was just a joyful, happy, lovely night."

At home in Tennessee, Underwood balances her career with family life on their farm with husband Mike Fisher and their two sons. She shared on "The View" that she keeps work and home separate.

"I don't bring work home with me," she said. "At home, I'm usually covered in dirt, or I have farm animals everywhere... That's mom. I hope that's what they take away from me."

Underwood credits her faith and family for motivating her to continue in the industry despite its challenges. "I think the things that motivate me are things I get excited about... whether it's singing at church or some project that I just want to be part of," she said.