Jack Osbourne Addresses Online Backlash Over Controversial Ozzy Osbourne AI Project

Jack Osbourne is responding to strong online criticism after announcing plans to bring his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, back as an AI-powered digital avatar.

The project, revealed at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on May 20 alongside Sharon Osbourne, has sparked debate among fans who say the idea feels too commercial and disrespectful following Ozzy's death in July 2025 at age 76.

The Osbourne family has partnered with tech company Hyperreal to create a digital version of the Black Sabbath legend. According to the company, the avatar will be able to "move, speak, and respond as Ozzy would," and even have conversations with fans, Billboard reported.

Jack described the technology as highly advanced, saying, "It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate," and added, "He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers."

Plans for the AI version of Ozzy include life-sized interactive displays that will appear in the United States and United Kingdom starting in late summer 2026. The digital avatar is expected to allow fans to ask questions and receive responses in Ozzy's voice, a concept Sharon Osbourne said would let people connect with him in a new way.

Jack Osbourne responds to fan backlash over Ozzy Osbourne interactive avatar: “He would be into this” https://t.co/uuRX23Xe4D — NME (@NME) May 25, 2026

Jack Osbourne Responds to Backlash

However, the announcement quickly drew backlash online. Some fans called the idea upsetting, arguing that it turns Ozzy's memory into a business product too soon after his passing.

One social media user wrote that it felt like he was being "on digital life support," while another said it was "trying to commercialize and profit from his memory." Others called the plan "a disgrace," saying his legacy should be left alone.

Jack addressed the criticism during a YouTube livestream, defending the project and pushing back on what he sees as misunderstandings. "Here's the thing, it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be f—king lame," he said.

According to NME, he also stressed that the project is not a simple AI copy, adding, "This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology." He also revealed that the idea was something discussed within the family before Ozzy's passing.

"It's really cool, and it's something that I think my dad would be into," Jack said. "We actually talked about it before he passed... I know he would be into this."