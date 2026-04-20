Bobby Shmurda vs. Jay-Z Heats Up With Shocking Threat: 'I Don't Fight, I Shoot'

Rapper Bobby Shmurda threatened Jay‑Z during a livestream and later posted a series of critical remarks about billionaires and business practices on Instagram.

Asked on a livestream whether Jay‑Z runs hip‑hop, Shmurda responded angrily. "Man, f**k them n***as, n***a," he said, according to a clip shared by No Jumper and reported by AllHipHop. "Opp Nation. He don't run it. F**k them n***as, man. I'll slap the s**t out of Jay‑Z, b***h n***a. I don't fight, I shoot n***as."

After the video circulated, Shmurda posted what the publication described as a cryptic Instagram rant about people who gain wealth dishonestly. In that post he argued that money does not automatically confer respect or legitimacy.

"Lesson come with blessing," he wrote. "Stealing cheating lying does not make you a Boss, Smart Or a businessman. I don't care if you did it for a billion dollars. You still a bum. Now my point is... if a crackhead steals some millions out the trap does that not make him a crackhead anymore? Or is he now a get money N***a? I mean, ok he got the money but come on Boss/businessman."

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Per HotNewHipHop, he also used the post to suggest he might resort to violence while appearing to downplay the threat. In the caption he wrote, "Top of the business," and added, "Wipe your nose before you talk to me and ima light my spliff so I don't slap the s**t out of nobody lml .... have a great weekend."

Shmurda additionally shared an Instagram Story on April 19 about the New York music industry that the publication said was vague but prompted fans to connect it to his earlier remarks about Roc Nation and its founder. The outlet noted Shmurda signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2021 that later appeared to have soured.

Last year, the same source reported, Shmurda joked that Jay‑Z and Roc Nation were behind rumors involving other artists; he later said those comments were trolling and did not necessarily reflect serious accusations.

Fans and observers are waiting to see whether Shmurda will clarify his Instagram posts or livestream comments, and whether Jay‑Z or Roc Nation will respond.

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